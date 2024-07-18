Toronto FC sign defender Henry Wingo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed defender and former Seattle Sounders FC homegrown player Henry Wingo, the club announced Thursday.

Wingo, 28, is under contract with Toronto through 2026 with an option for 2027. He was a free agent after last competing for Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC.

To complete the deal, Toronto acquired Wingo’s Discovery Rights from D.C. United in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

"We are excited to add Henry to bolster our defense this summer, as he is one of our original targets of the 2024 season," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

"Henry brings a winning mentality, being decorated in MLS and Europe, and a positional fit to increase our team's ability to perform. We look forward to welcoming Henry to Toronto. He will play a crucial role in our continued growth on and off the field."

Wingo made 31 all-competition appearances for Seattle from 2017-19 before heading overseas.

In Europe, Wingo contributed 4g/9a in 133 combined matches for Swedish first-division side Molde and Ferencvárosi. He won six trophies across those two stops and regularly competed in continental competitions.

Wingo joins Richie Laryea, Kevin Long and Nicksoen Gomis as backline additions at Toronto under head coach John Herdman.

The club is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, looking to secure their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2020.