Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Henry Wingo

Henry Wingo - Toronto FC - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed defender and former Seattle Sounders FC homegrown player Henry Wingo, the club announced Thursday.

Wingo, 28, is under contract with Toronto through 2026 with an option for 2027. He was a free agent after last competing for Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC.

To complete the deal, Toronto acquired Wingo’s Discovery Rights from D.C. United in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

"We are excited to add Henry to bolster our defense this summer, as he is one of our original targets of the 2024 season," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

"Henry brings a winning mentality, being decorated in MLS and Europe, and a positional fit to increase our team's ability to perform. We look forward to welcoming Henry to Toronto. He will play a crucial role in our continued growth on and off the field."

Wingo made 31 all-competition appearances for Seattle from 2017-19 before heading overseas.

In Europe, Wingo contributed 4g/9a in 133 combined matches for Swedish first-division side Molde and Ferencvárosi. He won six trophies across those two stops and regularly competed in continental competitions.

Wingo joins Richie Laryea, Kevin Long and Nicksoen Gomis as backline additions at Toronto under head coach John Herdman.

The club is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, looking to secure their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2020.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Toronto FC Henry Wingo

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali
Philadelphia Union acquire Samuel Adeniran from St. Louis CITY
Inter Miami loan Emerson Rodríguez to Vasco da Gama
More News
More News
Christian Benteke's late heroics power DC United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Christian Benteke's late heroics power DC United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo named Player of the Matchday
What every Western Conference team needs in the summer transfer window
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What every Western Conference team needs in the summer transfer window
Toronto FC sign defender Henry Wingo
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Henry Wingo
Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali
Video
Video
PK Goal: T. Magno vs. ATL, 82'
0:57

PK Goal: T. Magno vs. ATL, 82'
Tai Baribo es el Jugador de la Jornada 27
1:24

Tai Baribo es el Jugador de la Jornada 27
Player of the Matchday 27: Tai Baribo
1:25

Player of the Matchday 27: Tai Baribo
Energy Moment of the Matchday 27: Christian Benteke
0:52

Energy Moment of the Matchday 27: Christian Benteke