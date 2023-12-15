Your Friday Kickoff: The biggest stories (so far) of the MLS offseason

Seattle Sounders FC have signed defender Alex Roldan to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday. Roldan, 27, has three goals and 17 assists in 135 appearances (97 starts) for the Sounders.

Atlanta United have made their first addition of the offseason, announcing Thursday they have signed goalkeeper Josh Cohen through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. Cohen, 31, was out of contract after previously helping Maccabi Haifa win three Israeli Premier League titles.

Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors met on Thursday and announced new Sporting and Competition initiatives that will be implemented ahead of the 2024 MLS season . Highlighted by innovations piloted in MLS NEXT Pro, the approved initiatives prioritize player health and safety, evolving the game while upholding the integrity of the competition.

The MLS silly season is in full swing, and that means it’s time for the return of small-sided, where we round up all you need to know from the week that was.

Oh, and for no discernible reason, teams are swapping fullbacks like their lives depend on it.

We’re only a week into the MLS offseason, and we’ve already had [checks notes] two new head coaches hired, one of the greatest defenders of all time retire, the greatest player in Sounders history bid his farewell, a legend return to Salt Lake City and a Concacaf Champions Cup draw.

Schwarz probably needs even more roster help, or at least better luck from the health gods. Two of the club’s marquee attackers, Dante Vanzeir and Lewis Morgan, combined for 2g/1a (all Vanzeir) in 11 total starts in 2023 amid injury and suspension absences. They need more production in the final third next year. Getting the reported DP deal for midfielder Emil Forsberg over the line would be a start.

Smith at least has a chance to prove his chops by taking a spin at the ever-vexing “how to get DPs Enzo Copetti and Karol Swiderski to play well together” conundrum. But even solving that (which would be massive), there’s a legitimate question as to whether Kamil Jozwiak and Kerwin Vargas bring enough to the wing positions.

But at the end of the day, regardless of the head coach, these two rosters need upgrades.

Dean Smith (Charlotte FC) and Sandro Schwarz (New York Red Bulls) bring top-flight experience from the EPL and Bundesliga, respectively, so the hires look ambitious enough on paper – though Schwarz’s last season managing Hertha Berlin, which ended in relegation following his April 2023 dismissal, leaves a little something to be desired.

Both Charlotte FC and New York Red Bulls made head coaching hires after moving on from their previous managers at the end of the season. For the two Eastern Conference Wild Card teams, it’s the second head coaching change in just two years. Clearly, both clubs would like to elevate above last year’s “just-ok” status, possibly with the extra motivation of capitalizing on all the eyeballs Lionel Messi should bring in the coming seasons.

It’s important to remember GOATs can come in all shapes and sizes, provided the right qualifiers are used. With that in mind, three MLS GOATs said happy trails to either their playing careers or their long-time club this week.

First Giorgio Chiellini, the GOAT Italian defender in MLS, and maybe the GOAT Italian defender period (though there’s a long list for that latter title), announced his retirement Tuesday. Chiellini, winner of nine Serie A titles and the 2020 European Championship, brought an all-time vibe to MLS upon his summer 2022 signing. Whether gracefully accepting a backup role en route to the team’s MLS Cup triumph in his first year, or rediscovering his best stuff again (again) to lead the team back to MLS Cup in 2023 as a starter, Chiellini’s brilliant play on the field was matched only by his smile off it.

Next, Nicolas Lodeiro, the GOAT Seattle Sounders FC player, bid his official farewell to the club. We knew this one was coming, as reports long held the Sounders would let their all-time assists leader walk in free agency. Still, the final announcement demands acknowledgment. There are a lot of Sounders figures who’ve earned the right to be in the “build a statue” conversation over the club’s nearly 50-year history, and Lodeiro, winner of two MLS Cups and a Concacaf Champions Cup, is at the front of the pack.

Lastly, Steven Beitashour, a GOAT MLS defender who also represented Iran at the 2014 World Cup, retired after a 14-year career in the league. Is this one a stretch? Sure. But if we’re not going to shout out a near 300-appearance career that included a 2017 MLS Cup in the Daily KO, then where are we going to do it? Players like Beitashour provide the glue that makes this league what it is.