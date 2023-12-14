New York City FC sign Matt Freese to new deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
New York City FC have signed goalkeeper Matt Freese to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.
Last January, Freese joined NYCFC in a trade with the Philadelphia Union after backing up Andre Blake. The 25-year-old former US youth international took the starting job as summer turned to fall, ultimately notching six clean sheets in 14 appearances across all competitions.
"Matt’s character and personality in the locker room, combined with his leadership skills, will be important elements to our team in 2024 and beyond," sporting director David Lee said in a release.
"He has developed his game since he joined the club, but is also still in the relatively early phase of his career with huge potential. We are excited to continue his progression and believe he will be an important player for the club in the years ahead."
Heading into his sixth professional season in 2024, Freese faces continued competition from Luis Barraza. The club is also chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference (41 points; 9W-11L-14D).
"It’s an honor to sign a contract extension with NYCFC," Freese said. "It’s an amazing organization and I’ve really enjoyed my time here.
"Although this past season didn’t go the way we wanted it to, I know there are a lot of positives to build on to come out stronger next season."
