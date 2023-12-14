New York City FC sign Matt Freese to new deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

New York City FC have signed goalkeeper Matt Freese to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Last January, Freese joined NYCFC in a trade with the Philadelphia Union after backing up Andre Blake. The 25-year-old former US youth international took the starting job as summer turned to fall, ultimately notching six clean sheets in 14 appearances across all competitions.

"Matt’s character and personality in the locker room, combined with his leadership skills, will be important elements to our team in 2024 and beyond," sporting director David Lee said in a release.