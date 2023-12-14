FC Cincinnati sign center back Kipp Keller

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Supporters' Shield champions FC Cincinnati have added center-back depth, announcing Thursday they have signed Kipp Keller through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26.

Cincinnati acquired Keller's rights from Austin FC in exchange for their third-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

The 23-year-old, selected No. 5 overall in the 2022 SuperDraft, made 17 appearances across all competitions in two seasons with Austin FC. He also made 16 appearances in 2023 for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate (Austin FC II) as they won MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

“I’d like to welcome Kipp to Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a release. "We initially identified him before the 2022 draft as a talented young player with great potential.

"Now, we’re excited to have him join the group, and we look forward to his continued development with FC Cincinnati.”

Before joining MLS, Keller was a standout player at Saint Louis University. Now, he adds to a group that includes Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy and Matt Miazga, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year. Additionally, Yerson Mosquera's loan from Wolverhampton has expired, though the club remains in talks to bring back the Colombian international defender.