Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Josh Cohen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have made their first addition of the offseason, announcing Thursday they have signed goalkeeper Josh Cohen through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Cohen, 31, was out of contract after previously helping Maccabi Haifa win three Israeli Premier League titles. He played 161 matches across all competitions for the club, highlighted by UEFA Champions League games against world-renowned sides Benfica, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Cohen awaits his US men’s national team debut, though was called into camp before last summer’s Concacaf Nations League Final Four.

"Josh is someone with a unique career path who has backed himself at every step of his journey," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.