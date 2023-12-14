Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Josh Cohen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have made their first addition of the offseason, announcing Thursday they have signed goalkeeper Josh Cohen through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
Cohen, 31, was out of contract after previously helping Maccabi Haifa win three Israeli Premier League titles. He played 161 matches across all competitions for the club, highlighted by UEFA Champions League games against world-renowned sides Benfica, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.
Cohen awaits his US men’s national team debut, though was called into camp before last summer’s Concacaf Nations League Final Four.
"Josh is someone with a unique career path who has backed himself at every step of his journey," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.
"He has shown the ability to compete at the highest level in the UEFA Europa League and Champions League. We are pleased to welcome Josh to the club and look forward to him coming in and competing within our goalkeeping group."
Ex-USMNT and Premier League standout Brad Guzan has been Atlanta’s starting goalkeeper since their inaugural season in 2017. But some questions surround the 39-year-old’s future as his career winds down.
At the very least, Cohen gives Atlanta competition for the starter’s role. He was named Israeli Footballer of the Year after the 2020-21 season, hitting the ground running after his professional career began in the USL Championship with Orange County SC.
Heading into 2024, ATLUTD hope to improve upon earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. It will be head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s third full year in charge.
