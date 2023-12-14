FC Dallas sign homegrown midfielder Alejandro Urzua

Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas have signed homegrown midfielder Alejandro Urzua through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-28, the club announced Thursday.

Urzua is FCD's 36th homegrown signing, putting them in a tie with Real Salt Lake for the most in MLS history.

The 17-year-old spent two years with North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring once in 21 games. Beforehand, he spent five years with the FC Dallas Academy after joining in July 2017.

Last season, FC Dallas earned the Western Conference's No. 7 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They fell in Round One against Seattle Sounders FC

