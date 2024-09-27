Your Friday Kickoff: Rivalry games galore in Matchday 35

The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 48/50

Playoffocity Score: 43/50

What kind of LAFC are we going to get? Fresh off a U.S. Open Cup win that probably took more effort than they would have preferred, the former favorite to win the West has to recover immediately to head out on their toughest road trip of the year. Do they rotate here after playing most of their full-strength group for 120 minutes on Wednesday? Do they save that for Wednesday against St. Louis? Can they afford to rotate in the middle of a five-game winless streak in MLS play that has them on the verge of missing out on a home playoff spot? Did they actually get a major boost from winning a final for the first time in a couple of years?

There are… a lot of questions to answer for LAFC over the next couple of weeks. Cincy’s only question is whether or not they can win enough games and catch enough breaks to stay ahead of Columbus for second place in the East. It’s either that or they finish third. There isn’t much mystery left with this group.

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 41/50

Playoffocity Score: 37/50

To say both teams are limping into this Hudson River Derby would be to suggest that they can both stand upright at this point. I’m not sure that’s the case.

The Red Bulls are still in fourth place, but only barely. They’ve won just twice in their last 14 MLS games. New York City FC are still above the Wild Card spots, but that says more about the Wild Card teams than NYCFC. They’ve also won just twice in their last 14 MLS games.

Not much is going right for either team, but a rivalry win could change that. No matter what though, this one will shape the middle of the Eastern Conference and the race for the final home playoff spot.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 43/50

Playoffocity Score: 42/50

Vancouver are fresh off a Canadian Championship win while Portland are fresh off a wild 3-3 draw with RSL last weekend. Expect goals and a playoff-level intensity as Portland tries to drag themselves out of the Wild Card spots in the West. They’re two points behind the Whitecaps coming into this one. Without superstar Evander, the Timbers will hope attackers Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez can outpace Vancouver’s newly established trio of Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 40/50

Playoffocity Score: 43/50