Your Friday Kickoff: Rivalry games galore in Matchday 35

Matchday tomorrow
Just a few of these left. Check out the full schedule here.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more.
The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.
FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 48/50
Playoffocity Score: 43/50
What kind of LAFC are we going to get? Fresh off a U.S. Open Cup win that probably took more effort than they would have preferred, the former favorite to win the West has to recover immediately to head out on their toughest road trip of the year. Do they rotate here after playing most of their full-strength group for 120 minutes on Wednesday? Do they save that for Wednesday against St. Louis? Can they afford to rotate in the middle of a five-game winless streak in MLS play that has them on the verge of missing out on a home playoff spot? Did they actually get a major boost from winning a final for the first time in a couple of years?
There are… a lot of questions to answer for LAFC over the next couple of weeks. Cincy’s only question is whether or not they can win enough games and catch enough breaks to stay ahead of Columbus for second place in the East. It’s either that or they finish third. There isn’t much mystery left with this group.
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 41/50
Playoffocity Score: 37/50
To say both teams are limping into this Hudson River Derby would be to suggest that they can both stand upright at this point. I’m not sure that’s the case.
The Red Bulls are still in fourth place, but only barely. They’ve won just twice in their last 14 MLS games. New York City FC are still above the Wild Card spots, but that says more about the Wild Card teams than NYCFC. They’ve also won just twice in their last 14 MLS games.
Not much is going right for either team, but a rivalry win could change that. No matter what though, this one will shape the middle of the Eastern Conference and the race for the final home playoff spot.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 43/50
Playoffocity Score: 42/50
Vancouver are fresh off a Canadian Championship win while Portland are fresh off a wild 3-3 draw with RSL last weekend. Expect goals and a playoff-level intensity as Portland tries to drag themselves out of the Wild Card spots in the West. They’re two points behind the Whitecaps coming into this one. Without superstar Evander, the Timbers will hope attackers Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez can outpace Vancouver’s newly established trio of Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
Playoffocity Score: 43/50
It’s another bonafide six-pointer in the late slate. Seattle are one point behind Houston entering this one. Both sides are a win away from potentially jumping LAFC for the final home playoff spot in the West or even catching Colorado for third place. The West is a cluttered mess right now and this may be its most consequential matchup of the day.
Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 39/50
Playoffocity Score: 32/50
If you’re invested in the idea that the Supporters’ Shield race may have some juice left in it, then this is the big one. If Inter Miami drops points here against a stingy Charlotte side, it’s game on. If they cruise to a win, that’s probably that.
Charlotte pulling out points on the road here isn’t a likely outcome of course, but they do have some momentum heading into this one. They picked up a much-needed 4-0 win over New England last weekend and are up to sixth place in the East. They’re just three points out of fourth place. If they can get points here, the rest of their schedule sets up nicely to make a push for the final home playoff spot.
D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
Playoffocity Score: 33/50
D.C. need this one. They either pull off a major upset or they’re probably going to miss the playoffs. Odds are slim right now anyway, but a loss would potentially put them six points back of the line or at least keep them three points below with three games left and a whole handful of teams to jump over.
Columbus are playing for something a little more. They essentially have to win to have a shot at the Supporters’ Shield. Even then, they need a break or two.
Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Playoffocity Score: 35/50
The Union are doing the whole “getting hot at the right time” thing. They picked up 5-1 and 4-0 wins last week and are a couple of wins away from locking down a Wild Card spot. They have to get past an Atlanta side that puts in an impressive performance every now and then, though. If it’s good Atlanta, the Union will have their hands full. If not, they’ll probably do what they normally do when Atlanta come to Philly, and roll over the Five Stripes.
Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 32/50
Playoffocity Score: 34/50
Minnesota are mostly safe, but only mostly. They have a five-point lead over FC Dallas for the final playoff spot in the West, but that could evaporate quickly if they’re not careful. The next step toward locking down a spot in the postseason is getting a point or three against a very good Rapids side fighting for both second place in the West and a home playoff spot.
New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 18/50
Playoffocity Score: 20/50
Nashville still have a real shot at the playoffs and an easy schedule from here on out. If they take care of business against the Revs, they could be on track to earn the final spot in the East. B.J. Callaghan’s tactics have already seemed to take hold for the better with this group. Their newfound confidence on the ball may lead to a surprise trip to the postseason.
CF Montréal vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 14/50
Playoffocity Score: 18/50
Montréal can jump into a playoff spot here. Even better, they might jump Toronto to do it. They just need Toronto to drop points and a win over the worst team in the league.
FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
Playoffocity Score: 26/50
Dallas have started to play pretty soccer, but they aren’t going to get into the playoffs on style points. Dallas need a win over Orlando and some help to even make this a true race down the stretch.
Meanwhile, Orlando are holding out hope for the fourth spot in the East. It’s a tougher road trip than expected, but we can still call this a game where they need to take care of business.
Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
Playoffocity Score: 27/50
Austin are mostly dead. RSL have plenty to play for though. They’re sitting second in the West with four games to go and a very manageable schedule. They just need to manage it.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 18/50
Playoffocity Score: 25/50
Toronto are on the verge of something close to a total collapse. After being in a playoff spot most of the year, they could be below the line by the end of the night if they don’t take care of the Fire.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Playoffocity Score: 0/50
Neither of these teams are going to make the playoffs. This is a rivalry game that’s nothing but shoving the other guy further down into the mud. Should be great TV, to be honest.
Good luck out there. Be aware of the latest fashion trends.