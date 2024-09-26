How LAFC can return to MLS Cup contention

It’s been a weird, bumpier-than-normal stretch for one of the most talented teams in MLS. Let’s not pretend like a one-off win over one of the worst teams in MLS on Wednesday evening changes that back. So, what gives?

Most recently, they topped Sporting Kansas City in the US Open Cup final. That’s an up! But, uh, just over a month ago, they flopped in the Leagues Cup final against the Columbus Crew , a far more legitimate final opponent to test their merit. In MLS regular season play, LAFC were thoroughly beaten in their own building the Houston Dynamo , lost El Tráfico in epic fashion, and are still without a win since the regular season returned after the Leagues Cup break.

Ever since the end of August, it’s been a slew of ups and downs for a club that’s used to a lot more of the former than the latter.

Let’s dive into what’s been going wrong for LAFC — and how to fix them.

It’s extremely telling that when I started to outline this section, half a dozen moments that illustrate LAFC’s defensive issues immediately jumped to mind, and that’s before my brain even climbed back far enough to hit their 5-1 loss to the Crew at BMO in July.

Sure, teams have defensive issues. You don’t need to look any further than the LAFC’s cross-town rivals to be confident of that fact. But not every team in MLS builds their tactical approach around their defending like LAFC.

Since Steve Cherundolo took over for Bob Bradley on the sidelines ahead of the 2022 season, the former U.S. international has systematically transformed this team into one that prioritizes compact defending and transition attacking over more expansive possession. In four seasons under Bradley, LAFC averaged 53.4% possession. In three seasons under Cherundolo, they’re averaging 49.9%. When LAFC hop into the lead, they’re happy to play without the ball. They’ll press in some moments. They’ll sit deeper in others. But they’re content to give you possession, force you to make a mistake, and then hit quickly in transition.

The big issue with that tactical progression over the last couple of months is this: they’re making defensive mistakes, rather than forcing them from the opposing attack.