San Jose Earthquakes: What we learned from their 2024 season

That was Jeremy Ebobisse following San Jose ’s most recent loss, at home this past weekend against a not-very-good St. Louis CITY side. Honestly, that sums it up: the Quakes were so bad in 2024 that everybody’s job is in question.

"Everything is a disaster, frankly. We can’t talk about next year because I don’t know if I’m going to be here next year. I don’t know if some of the guys in the locker room will be here."

How the #Earthquakes shape up against some of the recent worst teams in MLS, with 4 games left for San Jose. https://t.co/b8AkMQ6327 pic.twitter.com/9WawyWHSmG

So when the final whistle sounds on 2024, the Quakes will be in possession of their fifth Wooden Spoon, which breaks their tie with D.C. United for the league record. They’ll have done so in a season in which they spent a club-record transfer fee on a new No. 10, and in which they remade their defense.

They haven’t wrapped it up just yet, but c’mon. They’re not winning their final four games.

Know who none of those guys play for in 2024? The San Jose Earthquakes.

You can still be competitive on a budget in MLS, but if you’re going to play that game, you need folks at the top of the org to be sharp in terms of talent ID, and the overall club culture to encourage internal development.

Here’s something that’s hard to believe, but is nonetheless true: PayPal Park opened in 2015. The Quakes are yet to host a playoff game there.

This isn’t all on one guy, and generally speaking, I’m all for giving front office-types enough room to implement a vision. But here’s how the Quakes have fared over nearly the past decade, first with Chris Leitch as technical director before he was named general manager in 2021:

Nobody’s ever going to confuse the Quakes with Atlanta United. But over the past two seasons, they’ve spent more than $10 million in the transfer market while trying to make over the team.

The biggest splash came at the end of the primary window in April, when they finally pushed a move for Argentine No. 10 Hernán López over the line, completing the club’s record signing. López has been… fine. Not great – he’s in about the 55th percentile in terms of chance creation among attacking midfielders and wingers – but certainly not bad, and he’s clearly got more to show.

In terms of salary spend, San Jose are still in the bottom third of the league. But here’s the group of teams immediately around them: Colorado, Vancouver, RSL, Philly. I’m not writing their obituaries just yet, am I?

Which is to say the old “they’re bad because they don’t invest!” line doesn’t hold much water anymore.

Let me put it this way: San Jose spent twice as much in the past two years as they had in the previous 15, going all the way back to their rebirth in 2007.