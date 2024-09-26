Matchday 35: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC

The Orange & Blue are fighting for the No. 2 seed in the East and appear to have put their late-summer struggles behind them by going undefeated in their last four games. Captain and talisman Luciano Acosta scored a stunning goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nashville SC , as did fellow MLS All-Star Luca Orellano .

LAFC, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-1 victory in this week's US Open Cup final, winning their first trophy since 2022. That could be the impetus they need to get their league campaign back on track. Winless in five MLS matches, the Black & Gold's last league result was a 3-1 defeat at FC Dallas, jeopardizing a top-four finish in the West. Will Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud and the rest of their star-studded lineup step up at TQL Stadium?