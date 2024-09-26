Sporting Kansas City: What we learned from their 2024 season

Over the past three months, as manager Peter Vermes finally cut down the roles of some of the veterans, Sporting Kansas City got a pretty good dose of that – proof of concept in the form of better performances, more goals, and even a run to the US Open Cup final.

If you’re embarking on a rebuild, one of the best things you could see is proof of concept with the young guys on the team. Something that says “Hey, don’t just keep us around, but plan to keep us in prominent roles because we can produce and win at a high level.”

I did not see this coming. Not remotely. And understand that while physicality is Davis’s calling card out there (he chews up ground and wins a ton of very, very hard challenges), he’s not out there just kicking people:

The mid-season turnaround started when Vermes shifted Jake Davis from his starting right-back job into a role in central midfield as a combative, ball-winning, box-to-box No. 8 who set both the physical and emotional tone for his team.

You could count on one hand the number of times Vermes had his team line up in anything but the traditional 4-3-3 over the past 15 years. But as things got worse and worse throughout this season, and it became more and more apparent that Alan Pulido was not up to playing as a No. 9 every single time out, we started to see a bog-standard 4-2-3-1 creep into Sporting’s selection of matchday formations.

The 4-2-3-1 and the 4-3-3 are close cousins, after all, so it makes a lot of sense. Add in the personnel factor – Pulido is a DP on big money for the next couple of years, so he’s not going anywhere, which means Vermes had to figure out how to get him onto the field with William Agada, who can only play as a No. 9 – and it all sort of came together pretty decently.

The results bear that out, as Sporting have registered both a better expected goals differential and a better actual goal differential in the 4-2-3-1 in 2024, Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss at LAFC included.

Agada, by the way, falls snugly into that first bullet point with Davis. He bounced back from a miserable 2023 with a very good 2024 that, so far, sees him on 11g/4a in 2,100 minutes.