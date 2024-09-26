Why Nashville SC are showing progress under BJ Callaghan

In fact, the early returns were kind of brutal: with Callaghan on the sidelines, the ‘Yotes lost three of their first four games and drew the other. The roster, it seemed, was broken beyond repair.

There was no immediate new-coach bounce when Nashville hired B.J. Callaghan to replace interim manager Rumba Munthali, who was promoted into the big chair after the club had parted ways with Gary Smith in mid-May.

But I think it’s fair to judge the very early returns, and they are mostly good. Here are the three things I most wanted to see from this team under Callaghan, in order from least important to most:

“Not judging anything B.J. Callaghan does until he gets a transfer window or two” is a fine and rational take, and one I largely agree with. Nashville have followed up that four-game winless skid to start Callaghan’s tenure with three unbeaten, and as Taylor pointed out, they’re right back in the race for the Eastern Conference's final Wild Card spot. If they don’t make it, I’m not going to point the finger at the new head coach.

This came slowly at first, but has picked up steam in the past couple of weeks. The big adjustments right now aren’t more possession or a field tilt differential – Nashville under Callaghan, so far, are still aiming toward trading possession and field position for space to attack into. It’s a Gary Smith framework.

Within that framework, though, there are still some notable changes. The big one is they’re more patient when they have the ball, as their direct speed in attack is slower, and the average time of their possession sequences has climbed from the bottom third of the league into the top third. As such, they’ve collectively become a much more effective progressive passing team through midfield.

The change once they progress through midfield and get into the final third is even bigger, and if there’s one number that sums it up (or comes close), it’s final third coss percentage – as in, what percentage of their total passes in the final third are crosses?

That number was 22.2% pre-Callaghan, easily the highest mark in the league. It's down to 17.7% since he’s taken over, which is still high, but not egregiously so. During this three-game unbeaten run, the number’s dropped further down to 14.7%. That’s almost exactly mid-table.