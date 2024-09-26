Vancouver Whitecaps: Canadian Championship three-peat a "victory of love"

In 2022, when Vancouver needed penalties to defeat Toronto FC after a 1-1 draw, even Sartini was surprised they lifted the Voyageurs Cup.

"The first I would have never expected. We weren't that good," Sartini said. "The first one was a working thing. It was all about working hard and trying to play better as a team because they were better than us as individual players, and trying to revenge the year before when we lost against Pacific and we went out. Thankfully, because I got the job! It was fantastic."

In 2023, Vancouver downed CF Montréal, 2-1, with star attackers Brian White and Ryan Gauld scoring.

"The second was a win of quality because the second one last year, we destroyed every team, we destroyed Montréal in the final," Sartini said. "We were clearly the better team."

In 2024, Vancouver found a different source of inspiration, beating Toronto on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw.