Vancouver Whitecaps: Canadian Championship three-peat a "victory of love"

Vanni Sartini has overseen three straight Canadian Championship titles, all won at BC Place, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's head coach feels each brings a unique story.
In 2022, when Vancouver needed penalties to defeat Toronto FC after a 1-1 draw, even Sartini was surprised they lifted the Voyageurs Cup.
"The first I would have never expected. We weren't that good," Sartini said. "The first one was a working thing. It was all about working hard and trying to play better as a team because they were better than us as individual players, and trying to revenge the year before when we lost against Pacific and we went out. Thankfully, because I got the job! It was fantastic."
In 2023, Vancouver downed CF Montréal, 2-1, with star attackers Brian White and Ryan Gauld scoring.
"The second was a win of quality because the second one last year, we destroyed every team, we destroyed Montréal in the final," Sartini said. "We were clearly the better team."
In 2024, Vancouver found a different source of inspiration, beating Toronto on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw.
"I told them before the game, I told them after the game: this is the victory of love," Sartini said post-match Wednesday. "This is the victory of love, of the love these guys have for each other, of the togetherness of this group. Everyone was really pulling for each other, because even on a day when we didn’t play well, TFC played better than us, TFC deserved to win this game – let’s be completely honest about it – we fought, we fought, we fought."
To complete the CanChamp three-peat, Vancouver had an unexpected hero: Isaac Boehmer. The homegrown goalkeeper stopped Federico Bernardeschi's first-half penalty kick and came up huge in the shootout, making one save as the 'Caps won 4-2.
"Isaac was amazing and when everyone works together, someone takes the team on their shoulders," said Sartini. "Normally it’s Gauldy, normally it’s Brian, normally all of the team plays well. Today it was Mr. Isaac Boehmer. I’m really happy for him."
Boehmer typically backs up Yohei Takoaka, Vancouver's first-choice 'keeper. Yet Sartini believes Wednesday's man-of-the-match performance shows a Canada men's national team career awaits the 22-year-old.
"I hope Jesse [Marsch] watched the game because I think there’s not too many Canadian goalkeepers better than him," said Sartini.
With this CanChamp victory, Vancouver earned a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth. It could also spark an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run.
But there's not much time for celebrations: the Whitecaps have a crucial home match vs. Portland Timbers on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"I’m going to have a drink and knowing that Saturday is so important, unfortunately, we can’t really get crazy because we are in crunch time," said Sartini. "It’s not like last year when it was in the middle of the season and you could quote-on-quote throw away the next game. By the way, we tied against Cincinnati – the best team in the league.
"It’s so important for Saturday that we have to celebrate, but with some restraint. And that is good for my liver."