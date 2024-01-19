Your Friday Kickoff: Ranking home-field advantage for every MLS team

New England Revolution sign Jones to new contract: The New England Revolution have signed defender DeJuan Jones to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season. The US international originally joined New England as a first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Ever since, the versatile fullback has tallied 6g/20a in 125 regular-season appearances and was a key part of New England's record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning squad in 2021.

And, finally, four teams got an “Acts of God etc.” bonus. RSL and Colorado got an extra point for altitude reasons. Houston got an extra point for playing on the surface of the sun. And NYCFC got an extra point because you know why. The final formula looked something like this

Then (here’s the first part where you get mad), I ranked each atmosphere subjectively on a scale from one to five. My credentials here are that I watch a lot of MLS.

Then I took each team’s average attendance over the last two seasons (2021 was still weird and Covid-y at the beginning), moved some decimals over and then divided it by two to get it down to a single-digit number that didn’t automatically award Atlanta, Charlotte and Seattle the top spots.

First, I took a look at each team’s home points per game over the last five years (except 2020) and compared it to their away points per game over the last five seasons (except 2020). I wanted to know how much better your home-field advantage made you, not just if you were good. Being good definitely helped, though. I also looked at each team’s difference in expected points per game, but gave extra weight to a team’s actual points.

BRIEF METHODOLOGY YOU CAN SKIP IF YOU WANT TO GET RIGHT TO BEING MAD

Today, my beloved MLS community, I grant you the gift of that same experience. You will be mad, but we’ll all be better for it in the end because we will grow closer through our collective ire.

Back in the day, there existed a video game called NCAA 2014. You could play as your favorite college football team, listen to the bands, build a dynasty, leave duffel bags full of cash in the back of a recruit’s car while they went to watch a movie… all the things you love about the sport if you love it. But young me took exception to one particular feature every year: The “Home-field Advantage” ratings. The game would take a look at every team’s home record and attendance and spit out a comprehensive ranking of every stadium in the game. It made me furious. “How,” I asked, “could Michigan be higher than Georgia when they would never do something as cool as barking like a dog* in moments of excitement?”

29. D.C. United

28. New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls had the second-lowest point differential between home and away (No. 1 is gonna surprise you). I don’t know if that says more about Red Bull Arena or Energy Drink Soccer. Either way, that pretty much doomed them here. If only this were a “Best Goal Song” ranking.

27. CF Montréal

26. FC Cincinnati

Remember when I said the lowest point differential between home and away would surprise you? Well, here we are. Cincinnati had excellent attendance and got a 5/5 atmosphere rating. It didn’t matter. Over the last five years, they’ve only been 0.16 points better at home. I’ve got to think that has far more to do with three consecutive Wooden Spoons than Cincy’s home crowd. Over those three years, Cincinnati’s 0.67 points per game at home were only 0.02 points per game better than their 0.65 points per game rate on the road. When you’re that bad, you’re bad everywhere. Even at home.

25. Orlando City

Another surprisingly low point differential that doesn’t match a generally rowdy crowd and some oppressive heat. Not even a high atmosphere rating could save them.

24. New England Revolution

I don’t really have anything to add here, but I just want to point out the Revs always have excellent attendance numbers. Over the last two years they’ve averaged the 10th-most fans in MLS. The soccer-specific stadium can’t come soon enough.

23. Inter Miami

22. Nashville SC

You guessed it. Their home point differential is one of the lowest in the league. I think Gary Smith’s game model may have played a hand here. Geodis Park gets loud.

21. LA Galaxy

20. Vancouver Whitecaps

19. Chicago Fire FC

18. San Jose Earthquakes

17. Colorado Rapids

I think some players would tell you this is automatically No. 1 because of the altitude. Our formula says otherwise.

16. Real Salt Lake

15. Toronto FC

14. NYCFC

Yankee Stadium is a top-ten advantage by point differential But it’s not quite as pronounced an advantage as you might expect. It came in at exactly 10th.

13. Austin FC

12. Sporting KC

11. Portland Timbers

You may have noticed we’ve reached the part of our experiment with all the 5/5 atmosphere ratings. We’re on thin margins the rest of the way. Only two stadiums left got a 3 or less. And they’re both in Texas.

10. Seattle Sounders

9. Minnesota United

8. FC Dallas

Our fourth-highest point differential. Texas heat apparently hits different than Florida heat.

7. St. Louis CITY SC

We only have one year of data, but CITYPARK has already cemented itself as one of the league’s best atmospheres. There were some special crowds here in 2023.

6. Columbus Crew

The Crew had the third-highest point differential and they did it across two different stadiums…(Ok, yeah, there are some flaws with the methodology that I didn’t think about until it was too late, I’m genuinely sorry.)

5. LAFC

4. Charlotte FC

3. Houston Dynamo FC

THE SINGLE. BEST. HOME POINT DIFFERENTIAL IN THE LEAGUE.

Over the last few years, Houston have been a remarkable 1.1 points better at home. Hell In A Shell is a real and tangible concept. There’s no other explanation here other than visiting teams don’t know how to handle 105-degree field temperatures.

2. Atlanta United

1. Philadelphia Union