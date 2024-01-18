Charlotte FC sign Chituru Odunze, João Pedro from Crown Legacy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

Odunze is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Meanwhile, Pedro is guaranteed through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027 after Charlotte exercised the purchase option on his loan agreement from Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense.

“Chituru is a talented prospect that we were delighted to bring into our system with Crown Legacy FC last season,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “Since arriving in Charlotte, Chituru has demonstrated that he is a special talent with the intangibles to excel in Major League Soccer. We are delighted to watch him take the next step in his career and join our first team on a full-time basis in 2024 and beyond.”