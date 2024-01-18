Orlando City's home venue renamed Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando City SC’s home ground is now known as Inter&Co Stadium, the club announced Thursday. Previously, the Lions’ venue – which also houses NWSL sister side Orlando Pride – was known as Exploria Stadium.

Last September, Inter&Co became the clubs’ official financial institution. The relationship designates Inter&Co as the first international partner for Orlando, while Inter&Co is the first financial institution with Latin-American roots to own the naming rights of a major stadium in the United States.

“It’s only fitting that as we enter our 10th season in the MLS here in Orlando and ninth in the NWSL that we would partner for the next decade with a global company, not only committed to our community, but with a shared vision for the future,” owner and chairman Mark Wilf said in a release.

“We are truly excited about what we will build together, enhancing the fan experience in the venue and further connecting our soccer cultures in meaningful ways.”

Added João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter&Co: “We are excited to take our partnership with Orlando to the next level. This is a breakthrough moment for our company as we expand our presence in the United States – it will allow us to connect with Orlando’s young and diverse population, including a vibrant Latino community, through our shared love for soccer.