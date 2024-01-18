Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign DeJuan Jones to new contract

DeJuan Jones - New England Revolution

© Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed defender DeJuan Jones to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The US international originally joined New England as a first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Ever since, the versatile fullback has tallied 6g/20a in 125 regular-season appearances and was a key part of New England's record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning squad in 2021.

"DeJuan Jones has emerged into one of Major League Soccer’s better outside backs during his five seasons with our club,” Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"DeJuan is a tremendous talent, a respected teammate, and a pillar in the local community, all of which make him an important part of our team moving forward. We are thrilled to have DeJuan in a Revolution uniform for years to come."

Jones was linked to European-centric transfer rumors for several seasons, though is set to remain in New England. He'll look to increase his USMNT profile, too, having tallied 0g/3a in seven caps.

"I am delighted to announce my decision to extend my journey with the Revolution. I would like to thank the entire club for supporting me since day one," Jones, 26, said.

"This club has become my home and the bond I share with the fans, the organization, and New England is truly special. I’ve given my all to this club for the past five years and I’m eager to contribute to more success as we work towards our ultimate goal of winning an MLS Cup."

New England, now led by head coach Caleb Porter, begin their 2024 league slate on Feb. 24 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Beforehand, they'll visit Panamanian side CA Independiente de La Chorrera on Feb. 21 for a first-leg Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker New England Revolution DeJuan Jones

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign Chituru Odunze, João Pedro from Crown Legacy
LAFC loan Mario González to Sporting de Gijón
Atlanta United sign Polish midfielder Bartosz Slisz
More News
More News
Orlando City's home venue renamed Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando City's home venue renamed Inter&Co Stadium
Charlotte FC sign Chituru Odunze, João Pedro from Crown Legacy
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Chituru Odunze, João Pedro from Crown Legacy
Héctor Herrera: Houston Dynamo have "totally different" expectations in 2024

Héctor Herrera: Houston Dynamo have "totally different" expectations in 2024
Your Thursday Kickoff: Atlanta United are cooking this offseason 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Atlanta United are cooking this offseason 
New England Revolution sign DeJuan Jones to new contract
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign DeJuan Jones to new contract
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video