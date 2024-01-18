New England Revolution sign DeJuan Jones to new contract

"DeJuan is a tremendous talent, a respected teammate, and a pillar in the local community, all of which make him an important part of our team moving forward. We are thrilled to have DeJuan in a Revolution uniform for years to come."

"DeJuan Jones has emerged into one of Major League Soccer’s better outside backs during his five seasons with our club,” Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

The US international originally joined New England as a first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Ever since, the versatile fullback has tallied 6g/20a in 125 regular-season appearances and was a key part of New England's record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning squad in 2021.

The New England Revolution have signed defender DeJuan Jones to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Jones was linked to European-centric transfer rumors for several seasons, though is set to remain in New England. He'll look to increase his USMNT profile, too, having tallied 0g/3a in seven caps.

"I am delighted to announce my decision to extend my journey with the Revolution. I would like to thank the entire club for supporting me since day one," Jones, 26, said.

"This club has become my home and the bond I share with the fans, the organization, and New England is truly special. I’ve given my all to this club for the past five years and I’m eager to contribute to more success as we work towards our ultimate goal of winning an MLS Cup."

New England, now led by head coach Caleb Porter, begin their 2024 league slate on Feb. 24 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Beforehand, they'll visit Panamanian side CA Independiente de La Chorrera on Feb. 21 for a first-leg Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup.