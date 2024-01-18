Walker Zimmerman craves next step with Nashville SC: "We want trophies"

His résumé indicates an all-time MLS great, an elite defender at the peak of his powers. He’s the second-highest-paid center back in the league, the face of his club and a World Cup veteran. He and his wife Sally welcomed their second child, Belle Morris, to the world in August, a little sister for their charismatic 2-year-old son Tucker.

And his club, Nashville SC , are in the midst of a soul-searching winter, haunted by a razor-thin shootout loss to Lionel Messi’ s Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup final and a subsequent late-season swoon that made their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs stay a brief one.

Yet despite earning a spot in the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire for five years running, an honor he shares with just one other player in history, Walker Zimmerman uses terms like “brutal,” “war,” “survival” and “absolute dogfight” to describe his injury-wracked 2023, which has exerted a knock-on effect for his US men’s national team prospects in the coming months.

“That was one of the most painful losses that we've had. Because it was such a good opportunity that was in front of us and it would have culminated our best stretch of playing, from a playing standpoint, that we've had.”

“Getting so close, Leagues Cup obviously is the one that comes to mind. Losing in PKs [on an 11-round shootout that went] all the way to goalkeepers, at home, with all the narratives going on with Messi's arrival,” Zimmerman told MLSsoccer.com during a wide-ranging conversation at MLS media day in Miami last week. “That was pretty brutal.

Reaching another level

As solid as the first four years of MLS life were for Nashville SC and their talismanic captain – they’ve christened a glittering new stadium, charmed legions of new fans and are one of only four expansion teams to qualify for the postseason in their first four campaigns – all that respectability has only made the elusiveness of excellence that much more frustrating for them.

The Coyotes long to be great, not merely good.

“You look at our success as a club and you'd say, ‘Oh, they’re an expansion team and four straight years in the playoffs, and that's all great.’ But we as players have the ambition and the drive that we want to win," Zimmerman said.

“We want trophies.”

NSC’s defense was joint-best in MLS last season in terms of goals conceded (32). The dynamism of the attack, however, has been a running concern for quite some time. Despite the continuing effervescence of star playmaker Hany Mukhtar, head coach Gary Smith and his staff seemed to run out of ideas at some key moments, with Nashville shut out in four of their five final regular-season matches and both of their playoff games, twin 1-0 losses to Orlando City SC. A couple of hard-running wingers have been acquired and there are hopes of a resurgence from incumbents like Randall Leal and club-record transfer Sam Surridge, in addition to some systemic and/or philosophical changes hinted at by Smith.

“I look at the acquisitions that we made in the offseason already and it's very much geared towards the attack and how we can improve,” said Zimmerman. “Tyler Boyd's obviously the one that's going to jump off as a really important signing. The health of Randall Leal is huge for us, so getting him back healthy will be big. McKinze Gaines, the speed that he's going to bring to our team out wide, and then to have him and [Jacob] Shaffelburg, and then [central midfielder] Dru Yearwood coming in from Red Bulls.