USMNT vs. Slovenia: How to watch, stream international friendly

The USMNT's annual January camp features a 25-player roster (all from MLS) looking to establish themselves on the national team radar.

A good showing against Slovenia could lead to bigger and better opportunities in the short term, with the senior squad set to defend back-to-back Concacaf Nations League titles in March, then compete in the 2024 Copa América on home soil. Meanwhile, the Marko Mitrovic-coached U-23s will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics.