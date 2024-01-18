Matchday

USMNT vs. Slovenia: How to watch, stream international friendly

A busy and high-stakes year for the US men's national team begins Saturday afternoon, as Gregg Berhalter's side opens their 2024 slate on Jan. 20 with an international friendly against Slovenia.

How to watch and stream

  • English: TNT, MAX, Peacock 
  • Spanish: Telemundo, Universo

When

Where

  • Toyota Field | San Antonio, Texas

The USMNT's annual January camp features a 25-player roster (all from MLS) looking to establish themselves on the national team radar.

A good showing against Slovenia could lead to bigger and better opportunities in the short term, with the senior squad set to defend back-to-back Concacaf Nations League titles in March, then compete in the 2024 Copa América on home soil. Meanwhile, the Marko Mitrovic-coached U-23s will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

USA logo
USA

MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew and Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati lead the way with three players each as Berhalter's squad includes 15 first-time call-ups and 17 players eyeing their first senior cap. Additionally, 13 players are age-eligible for this summer's Olympics.

The most experienced player on the roster is newly-signed Cincy center back Miles Robinson, while Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire and Crew midfielder Aidan Morris are among the rising stars after respectively finishing second and third in the 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year voting.

Slovenia logo
Slovenia

Currently 54th in FIFA's latest rankings, Slovenia visit the United States as they prepare to compete at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament over the summer. Head coach Matjaž Kek included 22 players in his squad for Saturday's match, including New York City FC right back Mitja Ilenic.

Slovenia and the United States have faced off twice previously. They played to a 2-2 draw at the FIFA 2010 World Cup in South Africa, before the Eastern Europeans earned a 3-2 win the following year in an international friendly.

