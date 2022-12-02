Your Friday Kickoff: MLS’s luckiest players of 2022

Look, before everyone fires up the laminators, just remember you’re not mad at me, you’re mad at math. Somewhat subjective math, but still. According to that math, Driussi’s near MVP run (and a large part of Austin’s conference final run) had a bit of outside help from the soccer powers above. Driussi outscored the chances he had by the second-largest amount of any MLS player since 2013.

Keep in mind though, even if he had scored at the most average level possible relative to his chances, he would have had a 15-goal season. We’re still clearly talking about one of the best players in the league. But if he ends up with similar expected goal numbers next season, don’t be surprised if he’s more of a Best XI candidate than an MVP candidate. And maybe really, really don’t be surprised if Austin takes a step back in the standings in 2023. They were kind of collectively powered by magic this year.