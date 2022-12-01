USA vs. Netherlands: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup knockout game

The US men’s national team are in single-elimination territory when facing the Netherlands on Saturday in a Round of 16 game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

After the group-stage phase, 16 of 32 teams remain in the competition and are building towards the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium. Now extra time (two 15-minute periods) and shootouts are in play if a draw persists after 90 minutes.

The winner will advance to a quarterfinal match on Dec. 9 against the winner of the Argentina (Group C first place) vs. Australia (Group D second place) clash occurring later Saturday.

The USMNT advanced into the knockout rounds as the second-place team in Group B, while the Dutch topped Group A.

The USMNT needed a win over Iran to avoid early elimination in Qatar, and a first-half goal from Christian Pulisic delivered a 1-0 result during Group B’s final matchday. But the star Chelsea attacker injured his lower abdomen on the play, making arguably the team’s best player a health concern.

Across this World Cup, with the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the USMNT have scored just two goals – via Pulisic and Tim Weah. They’ve also recorded two shutouts, the first Yanks squad to accomplish that since the 1930 World Cup, while goalkeeper Matt Turner hasn’t been severely tested.

They’ll be underdogs against the Dutch, yet boast confidence from largely outplaying another European powerhouse back on Nov. 25, battling England to a 0-0 draw. Their midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie is operating at a high level, too.