USA vs. Netherlands: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup knockout game

The US men’s national team are in single-elimination territory when facing the Netherlands on Saturday in a Round of 16 game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- TV: FOX, Telemundo
- Streaming: Foxsports.com, Peacock
When
- Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 am ET/7 am ET
Where
- Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar
The USMNT advanced into the knockout rounds as the second-place team in Group B, while the Dutch topped Group A.
The winner will advance to a quarterfinal match on Dec. 9 against the winner of the Argentina (Group C first place) vs. Australia (Group D second place) clash occurring later Saturday.
After the group-stage phase, 16 of 32 teams remain in the competition and are building towards the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium. Now extra time (two 15-minute periods) and shootouts are in play if a draw persists after 90 minutes.
The USMNT needed a win over Iran to avoid early elimination in Qatar, and a first-half goal from Christian Pulisic delivered a 1-0 result during Group B’s final matchday. But the star Chelsea attacker injured his lower abdomen on the play, making arguably the team’s best player a health concern.
Across this World Cup, with the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the USMNT have scored just two goals – via Pulisic and Tim Weah. They’ve also recorded two shutouts, the first Yanks squad to accomplish that since the 1930 World Cup, while goalkeeper Matt Turner hasn’t been severely tested.
They’ll be underdogs against the Dutch, yet boast confidence from largely outplaying another European powerhouse back on Nov. 25, battling England to a 0-0 draw. Their midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie is operating at a high level, too.
The USMNT are chasing their deepest World Cup run since 2002, when the Bruce Arena-led squad made the quarterfinals before falling to Germany. How far can head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team go?
The Netherlands are among the favorites in Qatar, and not just because of their No. 8 place in the FIFA World Rankings. They’re a true global soccer power, finishing as runner-up in three prior World Cups (1974, 1978 and 2010) and winning the 1988 Euros.
In finishing atop Group A, the Orange have an early Golden Boot candidate: PSV striker Cody Gakpo has scored three times. Other stars include Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk, Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries, FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and FC Barcelona forward Memphis Depay – some of Europe’s top players at their position.
But the Dutch are beatable, with Ecuador arguably outplaying them in a 1-1 Group A draw. They’ll look to attack with numbers and boast great technique across the pitch, a well-drilled side under manager Louis van Gaal.
The Netherlands lost their last meeting with the USMNT, a 4-3 setback from 2015 in an international friendly.
The USMNT are deemed the underdog, per BetMGM.
- USA win: +320
- Draw: +230
- Netherlands win: -110
