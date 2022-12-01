Canada end World Cup participation with loss to Morocco

Canada took a few more lumps on their way out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup , falling 2-1 to Morocco to finish the tournament with three losses in as many matches.

With nothing more but pride to play for in Thursday's Group F finale at Al Thumama Stadium, Les Rouges let the big stage get to them early on. A poor backpass from Steven Vitória for Milan Borjan forced the goalkeeper into a panicked clearance that rolled right to Hakim Ziyech, who gave the African side a 1-0 lead at the 4-minute mark with an open-netter from distance.

Things went from bad to worse for John Herdman's side in the 23rd minute, as Youssef En-Nesyri outpaced two defenders on a long-range service from Achraf Hakimi before beating Borjan at the near post.

Canada refused to give up, chipping away and pulling one back five minutes before the break. After a nice run down the left side, Sam Adekugbe – one of four changes in the Starting XI along with Toronto FC duo Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye - sent in a low cross that deflected off Nayef Aguerd for an own-goal.

Morocco were more than happy to cede the initiative to their opponent during the final 45 minutes. Second-half substitute and captain Atiba Hutchinson almost made them pay for it by crashing a header off the crossbar, with the ball failing to cross the entire goal line by a matter of centimeters.

The Atlas Lions were able to hold on to the 2-1 result to finish atop Group F with seven points. Croatia came in second and also advanced to the Round of 16 with to a 0-0 draw against Belgium in the other Group F matchday 3 contest.