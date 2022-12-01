MLS NEXT Fest: Most exciting youth players to watch

Here are some of the players to know that are set to compete in California.

Set to feature Under-13 through Under-19 teams, the event will kick off with Generation adidas Cup placement matches on Friday between MLS academy squads at the U-15 and U-17 age groups. Showcase matches will take place at every age group as well between the rest of the teams in MLS NEXT.

Luca Moisa, Real Salt Lake

RSL have been excellent in league play so far, with 11 wins from 12 games heading into MLS NEXT Fest. Moisa tends to play in the central midfield and already has made a couple of appearances with the U.S. Under-15 setup, where he stands out as a quality player in the middle of the park.

Aidan Stokes, New York Red Bulls

One of the best goalkeepers in the age group, Stokes has all the makings of a top-level shot-stopper. Of course, he has a long way to go with his development but he’ll be a key player in New York’s aspirations of competing at the U-15 age group.

Jude Terry, Los Angeles FC

A tidy and technical central midfielder, Terry’s ability on the ball helps him compete and play up as a 2008 with the 2007s. He’s set to compete for LAFC in the U-15 age group, which will be hugely beneficial to the team’s chances of excelling at the Generation adidas Cup.

Robert Jacobs, Strikers FC

Jacobs is just one of a handful of talented players for the California side. He has all the tricks to take on defenders and get behind to score goals. With 13 in 14 games this fall, he’ll attract plenty of attention in the Showcase games from opposing defenders.

Maximos Crisafinis, TSF Academy (Best Of Selection)