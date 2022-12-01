Christian Pulisic "feeling better" but availability for USA-Netherlands still unclear

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Which was more painful for Christian Pulisic: The brutal collision on his game-winning goal vs. Iran that earned him a halftime sub and trip to the hospital, or having to discuss the incident in minute detail with a large room full of journalists afterward?

“Yeah, it's excruciating going over it with you guys,” he admitted in a US men’s national team media availability at their Al Gharafa training base on Thursday evening.

The official description of the injury is “pelvic contusion,” and while that was widely judged to be a euphemism for a hard knock to his reproductive organs, Pulisic clarified that it in fact was not.

“It's not. I didn't get, like, hit in the balls,” he said, prompting laughter across the room. “I'm alright, I'm alright. It was very painful and it’s just, that bone is there for a reason to protect you, I think, and I hit it well, and it was sore. But like I said, I'm getting better.”

This was the media’s first chance to speak with the Chelsea star since the massive 1-0 win over Team Melli which earned the Yanks a date with the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo). So it was unsurprising that he was asked to break down the decisive goal – and the ensuing injury.