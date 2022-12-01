New York Red Bulls sign defender Curtis Ofori to homegrown contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Curtis Ofori to a three-year homegrown contract with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
After spending the past two seasons with USL affiliate Red Bulls II, the 17-year-old becomes the 28th homegrown signing in franchise history.
“We are very excited to promote Curtis to the first team,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in an official release. “Curtis is a great young talent, and we have seen many great things at Red Bulls II. And we can’t wait to see his continued development over the next few years.”
The youngest signing in Red Bull II history (15 years, 122 days), Ofori played 41 matches (25 starts) in the USL Championship, ranking second on the team in tackles (52) and tackles won (37) during the 2022 season.
A product of the Red Bulls academy, Ofori appeared with the senior squad earlier this year as a second-half substitute in their July 31 international friendly against FC Barcelona at Red Bull Arena.
The Hopewell Junction, New York native is also a US youth international, most recently earning a call-up for an U-19 training camp in April.
“Curtis is a promising young defender that we are excited to see continue to develop in preseason and the future,” first-team head coach Gerhard Struber said.
