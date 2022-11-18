Your Friday Kickoff: MLS midfielders making waves in transfer market and the World Cup

Union transfer Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt

The Philadelphia Union have transferred homegrown midfielder Paxten Aaronson to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The Union did not release details of the transfer, but sources tell MLSsoccer.com the deal is worth $4 million plus add-ons, plus a "big" sell-on percentage.

Atlanta United's Almada joins Argentina as injury replacement

Thiago Almada is going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina after all. Atlanta United's playmaker was called in as one of two emergency replacements by head coach Luis Scaloni after Nicolás González (Fiorentina) and Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) both went down with injuries just days before the Albiceleste's Group C debut against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Almada, who joined Atlanta this year from Vélez Sarsfield for a reported MLS-record transfer fee of $16 million, just recently broke into Argentina's senior team while posting 6g/12a in his debut season with the Five Stripes.

Djeffal headlines three selected in Stage One of the MLS Re-Entry Draft

Three players were selected in Stage One of the 2022 Re-Entry Draft on Thursday, as the offseason continues to roll on. Austin FC traded up to the top spot to select midfielder Sofiane Djeffal. D.C. United held the top spot and received $50k GAM in exchange for the player. Toronto FC selected goalkeeper Tomas Romero second, then the Vancouver Whitecaps selected defender Karifa Yao 12th. Djeffal, 23, was selected in the SuperDraft last year by D.C. United and appeared in 28 matches. He didn't have his contract option picked up for 2023.

DeLaGarza signs one-day contract to retire with LA Galaxy

Longtime MLS defender AJ DeLaGarza is calling it quits on his 14-year career, but not before returning to the club where it all began for him. The 35-year-old signed a one-day contract on Thursday with the LA Galaxy, his first-ever team and the organization where he spent arguably his finest seasons in the league. The 19th overall pick of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft, DeLaGarza made his pro debut with the Galaxy that same year. It was the beginning of a successful eight-season run in California, where he played 250 games (238 starts) across all competitions, winning two Supporters' Shields as well as three MLS Cups.

Concacaf Champions League schedule released for Round of 16