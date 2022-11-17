Junior Hoilett looks like a sure starter as Canada beat Japan in final World Cup tune-up

The Canadian men’s national team closed out their World Cup preparation with a late 2-1 win over a rotated Japan squad in Dubai on Thursday, six days before their opening match against Belgium.

Lucas Cavallini ’s late penalty clinched a victory in second-half stoppage time following Steven Vitória’s equalizer off a corner in the 21st minute. Yuki Soma opened the scoring for Japan.

The Reading midfielder was all over the pitch. He provided the sumptuous ball for Vitória’s goal, one of multiple threatening set-piece deliveries, four key passes and 67 touches, the most among any Canadian not named Vitoria or Kamal Miller .

It was likely that Junior Hoilett was going to start against Belgium anyway, but his man-of-the-match display versus Japan bolstered his case.

GOAL 🇨🇦 STEVEN VITORIA from the corner! 😎 #CanMNT equalize 1-1 vs. Japan as Vitoria connects on the set piece at the 21st minute 🔴 https://t.co/7JFAUhgRAE pic.twitter.com/0qF3MHfC3W

“The mentality going into this game was they had the score tonight,” Canada coach John Herdman stated after the match. “I wasn't worried about what was happening at the other end. But I told them I was disappointed in the Uruguay game when they never delivered on the goals. I said ‘my kids in the front room never got to celebrate, your parents didn't’ so we just brought the joy of the goals and I think that's important.”

Hoilett’s ability to maneuver through tight spaces under pressure will be paramount to Canada’s success at the World Cup. The fast pace of play is right up his alley. Diligent defending off the ball, including some high recoveries to launch dangerous counters, will only please Herdman even more.

But the most important aspect is Hoilett’s experience. He’s thrived on the biggest stage in the Premier League and, having hit 50 caps with the national team, is one of the leaders in the room.

There might be a couple of changes to the lineup to face Belgium as Canada was missing Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustaquio. Davies is now en route to Qatar from Munich while Eustaquio was rested as a precaution after a logjam of matches for Porto.

“It’s been next man up,” said Herdman of the team’s depth. “Different players were able to show their quality tonight.”