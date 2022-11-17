Transfer Tracker

Austin FC claim forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez off waivers

Austin FC have claimed forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez off the MLS End-of-Year Waivers list, the club announced Thursday.

With this maneuver, the Verde & Black are now in a position to extend an offer to the 20-year-old Seattle Sounders homegrown. Should both sides fail to agree to terms on a contract, Austin retain the right of first refusal on the player.

A product of the Sounders academy, Ocampo-Chávez has three appearances with the Rave Green - all of them during the 2019 season. He spent the 2022 campaign with Seattle's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance, scoring nine goals and adding four assists over 23 games.

A year earlier, he went on loan to FC Pinzgau Saalfelden of the Austrian Regionalliga Salzburg, netting one goal in nine matches.

Internationally, Ocampo-Chávez has represented the United States at the U-14, U-15, and U-17 levels, participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019. Since he hasn't yet received a senior USMNT call-up, he's also eligible to represent Mexico.

