Concacaf Champions League: Schedule released for round of 16

The five MLS teams who qualified for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League now know when and where they'll play their round of 16 opponents once the tournament kicks off in March.
The CCL round of 16 is the first of the tournament's four stages, each of which features head-to-head, two-legged matchups. The team with the better aggregate score after both legs will advance to the next round, with the winner crowned on June 4th.
Each of MLS's five representatives will look to follow the path of Seattle Sounders FC, who in 2022 become the first club in league history to lift the Concacaf Champions League trophy.
Round of 16 schedule for MLS teams
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 6:00 pm ET
Violette AC (HAI) vs. Austin FC (USA)
Estadio Cibao FC – Santiago, Dominican Republic
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 8:00 pm ET
Austin FC (USA) vs. Violette AC (HAI)
Q2 Stadium – Austin, TX, USA
Thursday, March 9, 2023 – 10:00 pm ET
LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs. LAFC (USA)
Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto – Alajuela, Costa Rica
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – 10:30 pm ET
Los Angeles FC (USA) vs. LD Alajuelense (CRC)
Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA, USA
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 10:00 pm ET
Tigres UANL (MEX) vs. Orlando City SC (USA)
Estadio Universitario – Nuevo León, México
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – 8:15 pm ET
Orlando City SC (USA) vs. Tigres UANL (MEX)
Exploria Stadium – Orlando, FL, USA
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 8:00 pm ET
Alianza FC (SLV) vs. Philadelphia Union (USA)
Estadio Cuscatlán – San Salvador, El Salvador
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 8:00 pm ET
Philadelphia Union (USA) vs. Alianza FC (SLV)
Subaru Park – Chester, PA, USA
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 10:00 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs. RCD España (HON)
BC Place Stadium – Vancouver, Canada
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – 6:00 pm ET
RCD España (HON) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)
Estadio Francisco Morazán – San Pedro Sula, Honduras