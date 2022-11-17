Sofiane Djeffal headlines three selected in Stage One of the MLS Re-Entry Draft

Three players were selected in Stage One of the 2022 Re-Entry Draft on Thursday, as the offseason continues to roll on.

Djeffal, 23, was selected in the SuperDraft last year by D.C. United and appeared in 28 matches. He didn't have his contract option picked up for 2023.

Romero, 21, was with LAFC for the last few years. He appeared in 18 matches in 2021 for the club but none this year.

Yao, 22, made two MLS appearances with CF Montréal. He spent the last two years on loan in the Canadian Premier League with Cavalry FC.

Players who are eligible to be selected in the Re-Entry Draft include players who are out of contract and did not receive a Bona Fide Offer or whose contract options were not exercised by their clubs.

Clubs must exercise the option for, or extend a Bona Fide Offer to, all players selected in Stage 1 and may not select their own draft-eligible players. Players with option years left on their contract will automatically be added to the drafting club's roster. Should a player reject the offer, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.

Stage 2 is Tuesday. If a player is selected, the drafting club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven days. If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.