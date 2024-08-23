Your Friday Kickoff: Miami, Cincinnati battle for Supporters’ Shield supremacy

Charlotte FC have signed English midfielder Jamie Paterson through 2024 with an option for 2025. The 32-year-old last played with EFL Championship side Swansea City. Paterson arrives with 82g/68a across 484 appearances in a decade-plus-long career, including stops with Walsall FC, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Bristol City and Derby County.

Orlando City SC and forward Duncan McGuire have agreed on a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028. The US international has enjoyed a meteoric rise since Orlando selected him No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas out of Creighton University. McGuire has 20g/5a in 48 appearances for Orlando and recently represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The MLS regular season resumes Saturday with a dozen games, highlighted by Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami CF hosting FC Cincinnati and Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy welcoming Atlanta United. All Matchday 29 games are free to watch on Apple TV. Viewers only need an Apple ID.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is back to help you plan your first MLS weekend in a month by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. Two games may be Leagues Cup games, please be vigilant. All MLS games are free this weekend on Apple TV.

It’s been so long that I bet y’all almost forgot about the best Supporters’ Shield race we’ve ever seen. Cincinnati enter this one five points behind the league leaders with a couple of new signings at center back and striker. The Herons are still Messi-less, but at least have new center back David Martínez helping to solidify the back line. At least that’s what they’re hoping for, especially against a Cincinnati side that put up six on them the last time these two met.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX | Saturday, 6:45 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

We might get a look at Minnesota’s new DP striker Kelvin Yeboah in this one, but reports out of Minnesota indicate we may have to wait a bit longer to get a full look at the potentially revitalized Loons side that added two DPs and a few supporting cast members this summer. That news, plus the fact that Tani Oluwaseyi is dealing with an injury, may make it tough for a team that needs to start getting their life together after a disastrous summer. They’re sitting in ninth with Austin and FC Dallas breathing down their neck, and they’re going up against a Seattle side that’s looked great against anyone that isn’t LAFC for about two months now.

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50

It sounds like Charlotte will roll out Tim Ream in this one, but we won’t see new DP Pep Biel quite yet. That seems fair considering the Red Bulls are waiting on their new DP midfielder Felipe Carballo to arrive as well. At least we’ll get our first look at a Charlotte defense that’s seemingly improved over the summer window. They’ll need it to be at its best against a Red Bulls side that’s four points ahead of them and occupying the last home playoff spot in the East.

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

Look, the bottom line is that Chicago are still in the playoff race and they have a brand new lease on life now that Xherdan Shaqiri is gone. We are fully invested in the Fire making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and for the third time since 2009. We could see history. That starts with getting a road result against a very good New York City FC side battling for a home playoff spot.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Toronto FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

The Dynamo are one of the most interesting teams in the league after bringing in DP forward Ezequiel Ponce and U22 attacker Lawrence Ennali over the summer. They’ve seemingly addressed their final big need and expectations will be sky-high from here on out. Taking care of business against a Toronto side clinging to one of the final playoff spots in the East would be a good sign.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

It’s not clear how much of the new-look RSL attack we’ll get to see, but, just in case, we’re going ahead and making this Tier Two. They’re still technically in the Shield race and the success (or lack thereof) of new attackers like DP No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves while they deal with the departure of Andrés Goméz will have huge ramifications for the West heading into the playoffs.

LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50