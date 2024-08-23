Your Friday Kickoff: Miami, Cincinnati battle for Supporters’ Shield supremacy

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule released
Major League Soccer announced the schedule and format of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi. Check it out here.
Watch every Matchday 29 game free
The MLS regular season resumes Saturday with a dozen games, highlighted by Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami CF hosting FC Cincinnati and Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy welcoming Atlanta United. All Matchday 29 games are free to watch on Apple TV. Viewers only need an Apple ID.
Orlando sign McGuire to contract extension
Orlando City SC and forward Duncan McGuire have agreed on a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028. The US international has enjoyed a meteoric rise since Orlando selected him No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas out of Creighton University. McGuire has 20g/5a in 48 appearances for Orlando and recently represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Charlotte sign midfielder Paterson
Charlotte FC have signed English midfielder Jamie Paterson through 2024 with an option for 2025. The 32-year-old last played with EFL Championship side Swansea City. Paterson arrives with 82g/68a across 484 appearances in a decade-plus-long career, including stops with Walsall FC, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Bristol City and Derby County.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is back to help you plan your first MLS weekend in a month by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. Two games may be Leagues Cup games, please be vigilant. All MLS games are free this weekend on Apple TV.
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 46/50
It’s been so long that I bet y’all almost forgot about the best Supporters’ Shield race we’ve ever seen. Cincinnati enter this one five points behind the league leaders with a couple of new signings at center back and striker. The Herons are still Messi-less, but at least have new center back David Martínez helping to solidify the back line. At least that’s what they’re hoping for, especially against a Cincinnati side that put up six on them the last time these two met.
Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids
Leagues Cup Third Place Match
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 4:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
Yeah, I know. Third-place games aren’t the kind of events that inspire a ton of passion and fervor. But this is still an elimination game for a Concacaf Champions Cup spot. That’s a big prize. And both teams made impressive runs to get here. This still counts as a big one.
Columbus Crew vs. LAFC
Leagues Cup Final
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Univision | Sunday, 7:15 pm ET
Watchability Score: 49/50
The only reason it’s not 50 out of 50 is the fact that the Crew have had LAFC’s number in their last two meetings and I don’t know if Olivier Giroud is enough to change that. Just like MLS Cup, LAFC are the underdogs heading into this one. Maybe this time will be different though? Just for, like, reasons?
I don’t know, it’s a tough sell. The Crew always seem to find a way as long as they aren’t being slowed by bad lettuce in Mexico. Meanwhile, LAFC spent a lot of last year coming up short in finals.
Still, there’s so much talent on both sides here that anything could happen. Getting a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup (and potentially a preview of this year’s) with a trophy on the line is a gift.
Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX | Saturday, 6:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
We might get a look at Minnesota’s new DP striker Kelvin Yeboah in this one, but reports out of Minnesota indicate we may have to wait a bit longer to get a full look at the potentially revitalized Loons side that added two DPs and a few supporting cast members this summer. That news, plus the fact that Tani Oluwaseyi is dealing with an injury, may make it tough for a team that needs to start getting their life together after a disastrous summer. They’re sitting in ninth with Austin and FC Dallas breathing down their neck, and they’re going up against a Seattle side that’s looked great against anyone that isn’t LAFC for about two months now.
Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 38/50
It sounds like Charlotte will roll out Tim Ream in this one, but we won’t see new DP Pep Biel quite yet. That seems fair considering the Red Bulls are waiting on their new DP midfielder Felipe Carballo to arrive as well. At least we’ll get our first look at a Charlotte defense that’s seemingly improved over the summer window. They’ll need it to be at its best against a Red Bulls side that’s four points ahead of them and occupying the last home playoff spot in the East.
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Look, the bottom line is that Chicago are still in the playoff race and they have a brand new lease on life now that Xherdan Shaqiri is gone. We are fully invested in the Fire making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and for the third time since 2009. We could see history. That starts with getting a road result against a very good New York City FC side battling for a home playoff spot.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 31/50
The Dynamo are one of the most interesting teams in the league after bringing in DP forward Ezequiel Ponce and U22 attacker Lawrence Ennali over the summer. They’ve seemingly addressed their final big need and expectations will be sky-high from here on out. Taking care of business against a Toronto side clinging to one of the final playoff spots in the East would be a good sign.
Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
It’s not clear how much of the new-look RSL attack we’ll get to see, but, just in case, we’re going ahead and making this Tier Two. They’re still technically in the Shield race and the success (or lack thereof) of new attackers like DP No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves while they deal with the departure of Andrés Goméz will have huge ramifications for the West heading into the playoffs.
LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
You’ll likely get your first look at Marco Reus in LA Galaxy colors while LA chase a Supporters' Shield. You also likely get your first look at new DP No. 10 Alexey Miranchuk in Atlanta United colors while Atlanta chase… [checking]... oof, a Wild Card round spot? I had forgotten how bad that was going. Anyway, it’s your chance to see two new stars (and probably a lot of goals for the Galaxy).
D.C. United vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Both of these teams are fighting at the bottom of the heap for a Wild Card spot. It feels like something a Daily Kickoff reader would be into, to be honest. We’re not going to judge.
CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
I guess you could be checking in on this one to see what the Revs look like in the middle of the rebuild they kickstarted this month? Both these teams are technically still vying for a playoff spot, so you could be into that. Again, we’re going to keep letting you do you.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
There’s a little bit of intrigue here with Orlando trying to catch up with the folks fighting for the fourth playoff spot in the East. Other than that, we can’t even direct you to an exciting new player to take a look at.
Nashville SC vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
The race for the ninth spot in both conferences is heating up.
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
St. Louis’ season is mostly over at this point, but they did nice work in the summer window to start revamping their roster. We’ll get our first idea of what that will look like against a Portland side that’s been on the brink of a breakthrough for a while now. They looked like one of the hottest teams in the league for a moment during Leagues Cup before stumbling against… well, this same St. Louis side. This is a revenge game for the Timbers and one they need to win to keep pace with the rest of the middle of the pack in the West.
RSL sign Eneli to contract extension: Real Salt Lake and midfielder Emeka Eneli have agreed on a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029. Eneli is in his second season with RSL after being picked No. 25 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Cornell. He has made 24 MLS appearances this season.
- Tim Ream got an MLS homecoming with Charlotte FC after his "emotional" Fulham exit.
- Bradley Wright-Phillips explained which signings will define the stretch run.
- Matt Doyle has your complete guide to the post-Leagues Cup sprint to the finish.
Good luck out there. Free is a great price.