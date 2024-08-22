Charlotte FC sign midfielder Jamie Paterson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed English midfielder Jamie Paterson through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.
The 32-year-old last played with EFL Championship side Swansea City.
Paterson arrives with 82g/68a across 484 appearances in a decade-plus-long career, including stops with Walsall FC, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Bristol City and Derby County.
"We’re excited for Jamie to be joining the club to add to our attacking options as we prepare for our final stretch of matches to solidify our playoff position," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.
"He’s a player that Dean [Smith, CLTFC head coach] knows well from his time in England and is coming off a good season in the Championship. We look forward to Jamie integrating into our squad and everyone at the club welcomes him to Charlotte."
Paterson is Charlotte's third major summer acquisition, after Designated Player midfielder Pep Biel and USMNT defender Tim Ream. They also recently brought back DP forward Karol Swiderski from his loan at Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona.
Charlotte are sixth (37 points) in the Eastern Conference and chasing their second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth in their first season under Smith. They'll host the New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant