Charlotte FC sign midfielder Jamie Paterson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed English midfielder Jamie Paterson through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old last played with EFL Championship side Swansea City.

Paterson arrives with 82g/68a across 484 appearances in a decade-plus-long career, including stops with Walsall FC, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Bristol City and Derby County.

"We’re excited for Jamie to be joining the club to add to our attacking options as we prepare for our final stretch of matches to solidify our playoff position," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.