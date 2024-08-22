League Announcement

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Schedule information

MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer today announced the schedule and format of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.

ROUND
WHEN
Decision Day
Saturday, October 19
Wild Card Matches
Wednesday, October 23
Round One Best-of-3 Series
Saturday, October 26 - Sunday, November 10
Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24
Conference Finals
Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1
MLS Cup presented by Audi
Saturday, December 7


MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every playoff match. Select games, including MLS Cup, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

Decision Day 2024
Saturday, October 19

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs implications are on the line with 28 clubs in action on MLS’ final regular-season matchday.

Wild Card Matches
Wednesday, October 23

The Wild Card matches feature a single-game elimination match in each conference between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed, hosted by the higher seed.

The winners advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face their conference's No. 1 seed.

Round One Best-of-3 Series
Saturday, October 26 - Sunday, November 10

The top seven teams from each conference automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the Wild Card Match winners.

All 16 teams participating in Round One earn at least one home game in the series.

  • Game 1: Higher seed hosts
  • Game 2: Lower seed hosts
  • Game 3 (if needed): Higher seed hosts
Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24

After FIFA’s November international window, the single-elimination win-or-go-home Conference Semifinals take place. These matches are hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.

Conference Finals
Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1

Determining who reaches MLS Cup presented by Audi, the Conference Finals are hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.

MLS Cup presented by Audi
Saturday, December 7

The playoffs culminate with MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi. Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
