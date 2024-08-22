Summer transfers: Which signings will define the stretch run?

Before Matchday 29 on Saturday, let’s spotlight some of my favorite signings who could significantly impact the road to the playoffs.

The summer transfer window is over and the MLS regular season is nearly back.

Whether it’s starting or off the bench, Reus will have a say in the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield race. He brings goals and a winning mentality.

With Dejan Joveljic being hurt, there are questions about LA’s No. 9 role. I could see Reus playing as almost a half-nine or false-nine, floating to find his chances and pouncing in the box. Then when Joveljic is back, Reus can play anywhere across the front four.

But when you can add a player of Reus’ quality and experience, you do it. He’s got over 150 Bundesliga goals, won German Cup trophies, played in a World Cup – he’s a bonafide winner, a legend from his Borussia Dortmund days.

At first, Marco Reus doesn’t seem like a signing the Galaxy needed. They’re already set in the attack, right?

Some of their fans disagree, but I think Cincinnati had a really strong transfer window. They had two positions of need and addressed both.

Chidozie Awaziem, their new center back, looks like a game-changer. Their back line was an area of strength last year, but worries arose when Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries. In Awaziem, they have another leader who brings calm and experience.

Then the No. 9 spot, Niko Gioacchini brings goals. I know he wasn’t their first-choice target, but he’s MLS-proven and adds a new dimension in front of Luciano Acosta. St. Louis probably wish they held onto Gioacchini after 2023, and now he’ll help Cincy down the stretch.