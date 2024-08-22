Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli to contract extension

Eneli is in his second season with RSL after being picked No. 25 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Cornell. This season, Eneli has 1g/3a in 24 MLS appearances.

"Emeka’s rise during the last 18 months has been impressive, and his quick understanding of our game model has made him a reliable member of our core," chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.

"His presence in our locker room and around the facility makes it obvious he is an incredible person and player. We made it a priority to agree a new deal, rewarding him for the growth he’s displayed over his first two seasons, and ensuring he will be here long-term. Everyone inside and outside the club should be excited about his roles with us on and off the field."