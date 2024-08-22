Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli to contract extension

Real Salt Lake and midfielder Emeka Eneli have agreed on a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

Eneli is in his second season with RSL after being picked No. 25 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Cornell. This season, Eneli has 1g/3a in 24 MLS appearances.

"Emeka’s rise during the last 18 months has been impressive, and his quick understanding of our game model has made him a reliable member of our core," chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.

"His presence in our locker room and around the facility makes it obvious he is an incredible person and player. We made it a priority to agree a new deal, rewarding him for the growth he’s displayed over his first two seasons, and ensuring he will be here long-term. Everyone inside and outside the club should be excited about his roles with us on and off the field."

Eneli has made 45 career appearances in MLS, including 36 starts, and has registered 3,263 minutes in just two seasons of action.

"I'm very grateful and I’m just trying to put my head down and work, focus on my football and know that the rest will take care of itself,” said Eneli. "The club was very fair and very transparent with the negotiations, I’m grateful for that, and my agent was obviously very helpful."

RSL are third in the Western Conference with 44 points (12W-5L-8D record). They'll return to MLS play on Saturday when they host San Jose Earthquakes (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

