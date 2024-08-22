Matchday 29: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass

The MLS regular season resumes Saturday with a dozen games, highlighted by Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami CF hosting FC Cincinnati and Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy welcoming Atlanta United.
All Matchday 29 games are free to watch on Apple TV. Viewers only need an Apple ID.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 6:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX/FOX Deportes; TSN
Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 10:30 pm ET
NOTE: After reaching the Leagues Cup semifinals, LAFC, Columbus Crew, and Philadelphia Union each had their Matchday 29 fixture moved to a future date.
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
These MLS Cup contenders met just before the Leagues Cup break, with Cincy taking a resounding 6-1 win over Miami's shorthanded squad.
Now, Miami have a five-point lead over Cincy in the Supporters' Shield race and can become the first Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-bound team. That's all while Lionel Messi recovers from an ankle injury, leaving youngsters (i.e. Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo) and veterans (i.e. Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba) stepping up in the GOAT's absence.
Looking to close the gap, Cincy added striker Niko Gioacchini in the summer transfer window to support Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano. Gioacchini could debut after being acquired on loan from Italian Serie A side Como 1907.
Nashville SC vs. Austin FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
This cross-conference matchup features two teams looking to make a late-season push into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Austin are two points behind ninth-place Minnesota United for the final postseason bid in the Western Conference. Can new DP winger Osman Bukari, alongside Sebastián Driussi, provide an attacking spark down the stretch?
It's been a difficult season for Nashville, but only two points separate them from Atlanta United for the Eastern Conference's last playoff spot. This will be head coach B.J. Callaghan's MLS coaching debut after the longtime USMNT assistant joined during Leagues Cup.
LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The Galaxy's trophy aspirations could get a boost, with marquee signing Marco Reus potentially debuting. The German international joins an LA attack that can be appointment viewing, highlighted by the electric trio of Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintstil and Gabriel Pec.
LA take on an Atlanta squad that's in flux after the blockbuster summer sales of Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis. Alexey Miranchuk has been brought in from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, and could make his club debut.