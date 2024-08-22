Matchday 29: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass

Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati

Now, Miami have a five-point lead over Cincy in the Supporters' Shield race and can become the first Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-bound team. That's all while Lionel Messi recovers from an ankle injury, leaving youngsters (i.e. Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo) and veterans (i.e. Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba) stepping up in the GOAT's absence.