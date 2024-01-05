Your Friday Kickoff: How Nicolás Lodeiro signing impacts Orlando City 

The Portland Timbers announced Thursday they have acquired Canadian international center back Kamal Miller from Inter Miami CF. In exchange for the 26-year-old defender, the Timbers have sent $625,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, as well as a 2024 international roster spot. Inter Miami could receive another $150k in performance-based GAM, plus hold a sell-on percentage (outside of MLS).

Zack Steffen is back in MLS. The Colorado Rapids announced Thursday they have acquired the US men's national team goalkeeper from Premier League powerhouse Manchester City. Steffen is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. Steffen, 28, previously starred for the Columbus Crew from 2017-19 and was named the Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2018. That fueled his EPL move for reportedly up to $10 million, then the highest transfer fee for an MLS goalkeeper.

Seattle Sounders FC legend Nicolás Lodeiro has a new MLS club. Orlando City SC announced Thursday they've signed the attacking midfielder in free agency through 2024 with an option for 2025. The 34-year-old was out of contract after the 2023 season, ending an eight-season spell with Seattle where he posted 41g/80a over 191 matches and helped win two MLS Cups (2016 and '19) as well as a historic Concacaf Champions League title (2022).

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

There is one certain truth here and it’s that it will be extremely weird to see Nico Lodeiro in anything but rave green. The rest isn’t quite as clear. Not yet anyway.

Orlando City entered the offseason with a clear need for a top-tier No. 10. They finished the year with 63 points on the back of several standout performers, but Mauricio Pereyra produced middling numbers. His 2023 featured zero goals and 12 assists and, per FBref, a 54th-percentile finish among attacking midfielders in expected assists per 90. The Lions clearly need more if they want to leap in 2024 from “overperforming but effective” to “overwhelming and a clear contender.” When they moved on from Pereyra this offseason, it didn’t come as a surprise.

In an ideal world for Orlando, they could spend big money on a proven creator in his prime to replace Pereyra. However, [ROSTER RULES TALK BEGINS HERE, REMEMBER TO PUT YOUR HELMET ON FIRST AND THEN ASSIST ANY CHILDREN THAT ARE WITH YOU] they currently have two U22 Initiative players and possibly two “full” Designated Players (Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda). If Torres and Ojeda are full DPs, then to sign another “full” DP (one with no restrictions on salary, transfer fee or age) they’d need to get down to just one U22 Initiative player. Otherwise, they’d be stuck signing either a Young DP (23 years old or younger) or a DP whose budget charge must be below the max-TAM amount. Basically, they’d have to either take a risk on a kid or not spend the kind of money they’d hope to spend.

Assuming Torres and Ojeda are in fact full DPs, Orlando could make room by shipping out one of their U22 players. But U22 midfielder César Araújo likely isn’t going anywhere. He’s been outstanding since arriving in 2022, starting 31 games in 2023. And, as of now, U22 attacker Ramiro Enrique is still with the team and seems set to be one of the first players off the bench again after making 30 appearances and scoring four times in 2023. Although, Enrique is certainly the more likely candidate to be shipped out if Orlando were trying to get down to one U22. [REMOVE HELMET]

All that’s to say, Orlando entered the offseason with some complicating factors for replacing Pereyra. For the time being, they’ve opted to replace the 33-year-old with 34-year-old Lodeiro. It brings up some questions. First and foremost, you have to wonder if we’re seeing the full picture yet. It feels like we almost definitely aren’t. Orlando could bring in another U22 or ship one out or bring in a new DP or ship one out any day. Or they could be waiting until the summer to decide. I’ll at least say that they likely aren’t banking on Lodeiro to carry the load for 34 regular-season games, plus however many Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games Orlando play in this year.

Because the second question here is how much have they really improved on Pereyra? They’ve obviously brought in an MLS legend with a ton of experience, but Lodeiro didn’t necessarily blow Pereyra out of the water last season production-wise. Lodeiro had one goal and five primary assists compared to Pereyra’s zero goals and four primary assists in similar minutes. To Lodeiro’s credit, he finished in the 79th percentile in expected assists per 90. Pereyra finished in the 54th percentile. But Lodeiro lost his starting job down the stretch in Seattle. It might be a given that he’ll be an upgrade. It isn’t a given that he’ll come in and be the kind of upgrade that Orlando fans are truly hoping for.