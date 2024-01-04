Caleb Porter eyes MLS Cup with New England Revolution: "There’s a long process"

As a two-time MLS Cup-winning head coach, Caleb Porter knows full well what’s expected of him during his third managerial stint in the league with the New England Revolution .

“It’s really important to have a clear identity. You will know what that identity is. It will be very clear on the pitch,” he said. “When you look at the two other clubs that I was in, in 2015 and 2020, those teams that were fortunate enough to win an MLS Cup. You’ll see a DNA and some similarities, an aggressive, proactive way of playing.”

For starters, Porter has promised to inject his style of play into a club that established the regular-season single points record (73) during a historic run to the 2021 Supporters’ Shield.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job unless I felt we could win an MLS Cup here,” Porter told reporters. “… That’s the vision, but there’s a long process to get there. Over my nine years in the league, I’ve developed a blueprint and a process to get there. I have experience in doing it, but I also know how hard it is to do.”

The 2015 ( Portland Timbers ) and 2020 ( Columbus Crew ) champion made it clear early into Thursday’s introductory press conference as the new Revs’ boss.

Gil at the wheel

At his two previous clubs, Porter leaned on skillful playmakers – Diego Valeri at Portland, then Lucas Zelarayán at Columbus – with an eye for goal to stamp said identity into place and win silverware. That pattern looks all but certain to repeat itself in New England via Carles Gil.

“My first call was to Carles. We’re gonna have a great relationship. He’s gonna be key in our game model, really key,” Porter said of the 2021 MLS MVP who has 32g/63a in 133 games. “I think he’s one of the best players in the league, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Gil highlights a well-established Revs roster that will remain largely intact in 2024, with Porter and sporting director Curt Onalfo eyeing mostly complementary signings to deepen the squad.

“I feel like we’re pretty close to having a very good one-two in every position in our depth chart, which is really important in this league,” Porter said, while also revealing that Clint Peay will remain on the coaching staff this year along with two still-unnamed former assistants of his from the Crew days.

Plus, there’s the impending return of winger Dylan Borrero and right back Brandon Bye from their respective ACL injuries.