Kamal Miller traded from Inter Miami to Portland Timbers

"Strengthening our defensive group this offseason was a priority. Kamal provides us with a great player, competitor, and flexibility along our backline. We look forward to him joining our group as our preseason work gets underway."

"We are excited to welcome Kamal Miller to the Portland Timbers," Portland general Manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

In exchange for the 26-year-old defender, the Timbers have sent $625,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, as well as a 2024 international roster spot. Inter Miami could receive another $150k in performance-based GAM, plus hold a sell-on percentage (outside of MLS).

Couldn’t be more happy to join an amazing club like @TimbersFC so much history here and I can’t wait to create more 💚 #KM4 https://t.co/otNaK2jHS5

Moving pieces

This is Miller's fourth club since entering MLS via the 2019 SuperDraft, amassing 3g/6a in 110 regular-season appearances with Orlando City SC, CF Montréal and Inter Miami. A 2022 World Cup veteran, he's played 41 times for the CanMNT.

The move reunites Miller with Phil Neville, the ex-Inter Miami manager who was named Portland's head coach in early November. It also gives Portland five center backs (pending any outgoing moves), as Canadian international Zac McGraw, Peru international Miguel Araujo, and veterans Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic remain at the club.

With Miller departing, Inter Miami have Argentine youth international Tomás Avilés and Ukraine international Sergii Kryvtsov as their main center-back options. The Herons, with an influx of GAM, have the flexibility to pursue additional signings as well.

"We would like to thank Kamal for his contributions as an Inter Miami player on and off the pitch, including helping us win our first-ever title, and wish him all the best in his future," Chris Henderson, Inter Miami's CSO and sporting director, said in a release.

"This trade allows us to continue positioning ourselves positively as we aim to further strengthen our squad with our sights set on more titles next season."

Season ahead

Last season, Portland (58 goals against) and Inter Miami (54 goals against) were among the top-five worst defenses in MLS. Both clubs missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, too.

As the 2024 regular season nears, Inter Miami begin MLS is Back festivities on Feb. 21 when hosting Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Portland then get underway on Feb. 24 when hosting the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).