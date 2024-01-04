Transfer Tracker

Kamal Miller traded from Inter Miami to Portland Timbers

Kamal Miller - Inter Miami to Portland Timbers - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • POR receive: Kamal Miller
  • MIA receive: Up to $775k GAM, int'l spot, sell-on %

Kamal Miller is on the move again, as the Portland Timbers announced Thursday they have acquired the Canadian international center back from Inter Miami CF.

In exchange for the 26-year-old defender, the Timbers have sent $625,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, as well as a 2024 international roster spot. Inter Miami could receive another $150k in performance-based GAM, plus hold a sell-on percentage (outside of MLS).

"We are excited to welcome Kamal Miller to the Portland Timbers," Portland general Manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"Strengthening our defensive group this offseason was a priority. Kamal provides us with a great player, competitor, and flexibility along our backline. We look forward to him joining our group as our preseason work gets underway."

Moving pieces

This is Miller's fourth club since entering MLS via the 2019 SuperDraft, amassing 3g/6a in 110 regular-season appearances with Orlando City SC, CF Montréal and Inter Miami. A 2022 World Cup veteran, he's played 41 times for the CanMNT.

The move reunites Miller with Phil Neville, the ex-Inter Miami manager who was named Portland's head coach in early November. It also gives Portland five center backs (pending any outgoing moves), as Canadian international Zac McGraw, Peru international Miguel Araujo, and veterans Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic remain at the club.

With Miller departing, Inter Miami have Argentine youth international Tomás Avilés and Ukraine international Sergii Kryvtsov as their main center-back options. The Herons, with an influx of GAM, have the flexibility to pursue additional signings as well.

"We would like to thank Kamal for his contributions as an Inter Miami player on and off the pitch, including helping us win our first-ever title, and wish him all the best in his future," Chris Henderson, Inter Miami's CSO and sporting director, said in a release.

"This trade allows us to continue positioning ourselves positively as we aim to further strengthen our squad with our sights set on more titles next season."

Season ahead

Last season, Portland (58 goals against) and Inter Miami (54 goals against) were among the top-five worst defenses in MLS. Both clubs missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, too.

As the 2024 regular season nears, Inter Miami begin MLS is Back festivities on Feb. 21 when hosting Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Portland then get underway on Feb. 24 when hosting the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Portland Timbers Kamal Miller

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City
San Jose Earthquakes sign Alfredo Morales
Orlando City sign Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City
San Jose Earthquakes sign Alfredo Morales
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Alfredo Morales
Orlando City sign Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro
Caleb Porter eyes MLS Cup with New England Revolution: "There’s a long process"

Caleb Porter eyes MLS Cup with New England Revolution: "There’s a long process"
Kamal Miller traded from Inter Miami to Portland Timbers
Transfer Tracker

Kamal Miller traded from Inter Miami to Portland Timbers
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video