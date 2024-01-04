Matchday

Every MLS player at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

24MLS_AFCON_MLS_Players
MLSsoccer staff

When the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations begins on Jan. 13 in the Ivory Coast, three MLS players are looking to be crowned African champion come the Feb. 11 final.

The biennial tournament begins with 24 countries split into six groups, followed by a single-elimination knockout phase. And some of the sport's biggest stars are in attendance, including Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco). 

Originally slated for the summer of 2023, the tournament was moved to early 2024 due to extreme weather conditions in the Ivory Coast.

SJ-Akapo-Carlos-HEA-1080x1080
Carlos Akapo
Defender · San Jose Earthquakes
  • Team: Equatorial Guinea
  • Group: A
  • Schedule: Jan. 14 vs. Nigeria, Jan. 18 vs. Guinea-Bissau, Jan. 22 vs. Ivory Coast

Akapo is coming off a strong 2023 season for the San Jose Earthquakes, making 28 regular-season appearances (25 starts) while contributing two goals and four assists. The right back originally joined the club in August 2022 after competing in Spain for LaLiga side Cádiz. 

Akapo has been capped 30 times by Equatorial Guinea since his 2013 debut. The 30-year-old has one international goal, scoring in a September 2016 AFCON qualifier against South Sudan.

CLB-Moreira-Steven-HEA-1080x1080
Steven Moreira
Defender · Columbus Crew
  • Team: Cape Verde
  • Group: B
  • Schedule: Jan. 14 vs. Ghana, Jan. 19 vs. Mozambique, Jan. 22 vs. Egypt

Moreira was crucial during the Columbus Crew's 2023 MLS Cup title run and will chase a similar feat at AFCON with Cape Verde. The former France youth international will contend with a challenging Group B, which includes two perennially strong opponents in Ghana and Egypt.

Moreira received his first Cape Verde call-up in October 2023, debuting in a friendly defeat to Algeria. The 29-year-old is a dynamic threat for Columbus from his now-hybrid center-back role, tallying 1g/16a in 73 games since joining from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

sea-nouhou-HEA-1080x1080
Nouhou
Defender · Seattle Sounders FC
  • Team: Cameroon
  • Group: C
  • Schedule: Jan. 15 vs. Guinea, Jan. 19 vs. Senegal, Jan. 23 vs. Gambia

A longtime fan-favorite at Seattle Sounders FC, Nouhou is a regular for Cameroon and memorably drew headlines during the 2021 AFCON semifinals. That's when the left back went toe-to-toe with Salah, helping keep the Liverpool star off the scoresheet during a 0-0 draw that eventually saw Cameroon fall in penalty kicks.

Nouhou, 26, started all three matches for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including a history-making 1-0 victory over Brazil. Throughout his MLS career, Nouhou has 1g/8a in 168 regular-season appearances while winning MLS Cup (2019) and Concacaf Champions Cup (2022) titles.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Carlos Akapo Steven Moreira Nouhou Tolo

Related Stories

Caleb Porter eyes MLS Cup with New England Revolution: "There’s a long process"
2024 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results
Biggest transfer priority for all 29 MLS clubs to begin 2024
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City
San Jose Earthquakes sign Alfredo Morales
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Alfredo Morales
Orlando City sign Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro
Caleb Porter eyes MLS Cup with New England Revolution: "There’s a long process"

Caleb Porter eyes MLS Cup with New England Revolution: "There’s a long process"
Kamal Miller traded from Inter Miami to Portland Timbers
Transfer Tracker

Kamal Miller traded from Inter Miami to Portland Timbers
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video