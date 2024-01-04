Every MLS player at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

When the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations begins on Jan. 13 in the Ivory Coast, three MLS players are looking to be crowned African champion come the Feb. 11 final.
The biennial tournament begins with 24 countries split into six groups, followed by a single-elimination knockout phase. And some of the sport's biggest stars are in attendance, including Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).
Originally slated for the summer of 2023, the tournament was moved to early 2024 due to extreme weather conditions in the Ivory Coast.
- Team: Equatorial Guinea
- Group: A
- Schedule: Jan. 14 vs. Nigeria, Jan. 18 vs. Guinea-Bissau, Jan. 22 vs. Ivory Coast
Akapo is coming off a strong 2023 season for the San Jose Earthquakes, making 28 regular-season appearances (25 starts) while contributing two goals and four assists. The right back originally joined the club in August 2022 after competing in Spain for LaLiga side Cádiz.
Akapo has been capped 30 times by Equatorial Guinea since his 2013 debut. The 30-year-old has one international goal, scoring in a September 2016 AFCON qualifier against South Sudan.
- Team: Cape Verde
- Group: B
- Schedule: Jan. 14 vs. Ghana, Jan. 19 vs. Mozambique, Jan. 22 vs. Egypt
Moreira was crucial during the Columbus Crew's 2023 MLS Cup title run and will chase a similar feat at AFCON with Cape Verde. The former France youth international will contend with a challenging Group B, which includes two perennially strong opponents in Ghana and Egypt.
Moreira received his first Cape Verde call-up in October 2023, debuting in a friendly defeat to Algeria. The 29-year-old is a dynamic threat for Columbus from his now-hybrid center-back role, tallying 1g/16a in 73 games since joining from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.
- Team: Cameroon
- Group: C
- Schedule: Jan. 15 vs. Guinea, Jan. 19 vs. Senegal, Jan. 23 vs. Gambia
A longtime fan-favorite at Seattle Sounders FC, Nouhou is a regular for Cameroon and memorably drew headlines during the 2021 AFCON semifinals. That's when the left back went toe-to-toe with Salah, helping keep the Liverpool star off the scoresheet during a 0-0 draw that eventually saw Cameroon fall in penalty kicks.
Nouhou, 26, started all three matches for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including a history-making 1-0 victory over Brazil. Throughout his MLS career, Nouhou has 1g/8a in 168 regular-season appearances while winning MLS Cup (2019) and Concacaf Champions Cup (2022) titles.