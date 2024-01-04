San Jose Earthquakes sign Alfredo Morales

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed former US international midfielder Alfredo Morales through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.
To land Morales, San Jose acquired his rights from New York City FC for a third-round pick in the 2026 SuperDraft. He played for NYCFC from 2021-23, then had his contract option declined last fall.
"Alfredo brings playoff experience and knows how to win in this league,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “I’m looking forward to having him as a veteran presence in our talented midfielder group for the 2024 season.”
Morales, an MLS Cup 2021 champion, logged 0g/7a in 73 regular-season games for NYCFC after coming stateside following nearly a dozen years in Germany's top two divisions with Hertha BSC, FC Ingolstadt and Fortuna Düsseldorf. He's played 16 times for the USMNT and was eligible to play for both Peru and Germany.
In San Jose, Morales joins a deep-lying midfield group that's led by Carlos Gruezo and Jackson Yueill. He helps fill the role created by Judson's departure.
The Earthquakes are entering their second season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, squeaking into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 9 seed. Their 2024 campaign begins Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
