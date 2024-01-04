San Jose Earthquakes sign Alfredo Morales

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed former US international midfielder Alfredo Morales through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

To land Morales, San Jose acquired his rights from New York City FC for a third-round pick in the 2026 SuperDraft. He played for NYCFC from 2021-23, then had his contract option declined last fall.