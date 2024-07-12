Your Friday Kickoff: Bring on the Matchday 26 free-for-all

Watch every Matchday 26 game FREE on MLS Season Pass
Toronto mutually part ways with Manning
Toronto FC have mutually parted ways with president Bill Manning. Additionally, Manning leaves his post as president of the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts, who are also owned by parent company Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. As part of the organizational transition, Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez will now report directly to MLSE president & CEO Keith Pelley. Manning, a two-time MLS Executive of the Year and MLS Cup champion (2009) as president of Real Salt Lake from 2008-15, was named Toronto FC president in 2015.
Charlotte defender Malanda signs contract extension
Charlotte FC have signed defender Adilson Malanda to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. The Frenchman, 22, originally joined Charlotte from Rodez AF in France’s Ligue 2. He’s tallied 1g/2a in 55 appearances (all starts).
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. All games are free this week on Apple TV. The Watchgridometer is extremely top-heavy this week.
FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
I’m not sure I can remember the last time Charlotte have been in Tier Three. Have they ever been beside their home opener? Either way, I’m willing to push them into Watchgridometer glory for this one. They’ve played well enough this year to earn it.
Let’s be real here though: I’m asking you to tune into the Lucho Acosta show. Acosta is putting up MVP-caliber numbers again and Cincy are coming off a 6-1 beatdown of Inter Miami. Charlotte aren’t the kind of team that gives up six goals on any given night, however, and could make life a little tough for the Garys. This has real trap game vibes for a Cincy team coming off a huge win.
Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
A matchup between each conference’s fourth-place team deserves your attention. New York will be a little shorthanded without Emil Forsberg and John Tolkin for a bit, but that won’t stop this game from helping to determine playoff seeding in two conferences. It should be worth your time even with a few key pieces missing.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1/FOX Deportes; TSN | Saturday, 10:25 pm ET
Watchability Score: 45/50
The potential for goals is enormous. We’re talking 5-4 final score kind of stuff. Real Salt Lake have scored more than any team in the West. Portland are second in the West in goals scored and also tied for third in goals allowed. RSL’s trio of Chicho Arango, Andrés Gómez and Diego Luna is on fire, as is Portland’s trio of Evander, Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez. I’m not sure what the over/under is but my gut tells me it’s not high enough.
LAFC vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 50/50
Just a casual MLS Cup rematch with MLS After Dark sensibilities and a dash of Supporters’ Shield race six-pointerism. It’s about as big as a game can get in July. And every team with a vested interest in the Supporters’ Shield race will be paying very, very close attention. This is the kind of game that could make the difference for multiple teams when all is said and done. We’ll talk more about it tomorrow, but this is must-watch stuff.
Unless…
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 15/50
DAILY KICKOFF GAME OF THE YEAR (OF THE WEEK) AWARD
UNLESS OF COURSE YOU’RE BUSY PAYING ATTENTION TO THE DAILY KICKOFF GAME OF THE YEAR (OF THE WEEK) BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SUPPORTERS’ SHIELD STANDINGS.*
*Note: We cannot recommend watching this game if you don’t have an extremely refined MLS palette. We are legally required to mention there might be some swelling and some itching and some side effects that haven’t officially been given a name by scientists but can be roughly described as “a feeling of intense regret for the actions of your fellow man and a craving for cheese.” Viewers watch at their own risk.
Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Our lone Tier Two game in the most top-heavy Watchgridometer I can remember is still probably way too early to be called a six-pointer between a couple of Western teams that are sitting on the edge of the playoff line. It’s at least a good time to go ahead and check in on Seattle if you haven’t lately. They seem to be getting their life together. A home playoff spot is still very much in play.
New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
I guess if I used the same logic as I did for Austin-Seattle this could also be described as a six-pointer? The difference is that neither of these teams has a snowball’s chance in hell at a home playoff spot and is really just trying to survive right now. Orlando could take advantage of an opportunity here to keep moving away from the bottom of the pack in the East.
CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
Montréal still don’t have their full team available to them and Atlanta have a sign on the door that says “please pardon our dust” while they wait for two new DPs to arrive. If you’re tuning into this one it’s because you’re interested to see if Josef Martínez will score against his old club again.
Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
It’s hard to tell which team is spiraling more right now, but technically both of these teams are in a fight for a Wild Card spot in the East.
D.C. United vs. Nashville SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 18/50
This game will not be pretty and not even in the kind of fun way San Jose and SKC won’t be pretty, but in like a “Oh, boy, maybe we should have made this game an email” kind of way.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
This could have been a really fun one, but Minnesota aren’t holding up their end of the deal right now. The Loons have gone from soaring toward the sun to nose-diving toward the concrete. They’re entering this one a point behind Houston and a point below the playoff line.
FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
The Galaxy are always fun and Dallas have been doing their best to be a little more fun lately. Still, this is the kind of game where you expect a Galaxy side in a Shield race to get a result.
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York City FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
New York City are young and prone to inconsistency, but even on the road they need to be getting results against Chicago. They’re in a fight for a home playoff spot.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
Wow, look at that, you can sit down and watch Brian White and Ryan Gauld for free on your television on Saturday night.
