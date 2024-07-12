Your Friday Kickoff: Bring on the Matchday 26 free-for-all

Charlotte FC have signed defender Adilson Malanda to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027 . The Frenchman, 22, originally joined Charlotte from Rodez AF in France’s Ligue 2. He’s tallied 1g/2a in 55 appearances (all starts).

Toronto FC have mutually parted ways with president Bill Manning. Additionally, Manning leaves his post as president of the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts, who are also owned by parent company Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. As part of the organizational transition, Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez will now report directly to MLSE president & CEO Keith Pelley. Manning, a two-time MLS Executive of the Year and MLS Cup champion (2009) as president of Real Salt Lake from 2008-15, was named Toronto FC president in 2015.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. All games are free this week on Apple TV. The Watchgridometer is extremely top-heavy this week.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 40/50

I’m not sure I can remember the last time Charlotte have been in Tier Three. Have they ever been beside their home opener? Either way, I’m willing to push them into Watchgridometer glory for this one. They’ve played well enough this year to earn it.

Let’s be real here though: I’m asking you to tune into the Lucho Acosta show. Acosta is putting up MVP-caliber numbers again and Cincy are coming off a 6-1 beatdown of Inter Miami. Charlotte aren’t the kind of team that gives up six goals on any given night, however, and could make life a little tough for the Garys. This has real trap game vibes for a Cincy team coming off a huge win.

Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 40/50

A matchup between each conference’s fourth-place team deserves your attention. New York will be a little shorthanded without Emil Forsberg and John Tolkin for a bit, but that won’t stop this game from helping to determine playoff seeding in two conferences. It should be worth your time even with a few key pieces missing.

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1/FOX Deportes; TSN | Saturday, 10:25 pm ET

Watchability Score: 45/50

The potential for goals is enormous. We’re talking 5-4 final score kind of stuff. Real Salt Lake have scored more than any team in the West. Portland are second in the West in goals scored and also tied for third in goals allowed. RSL’s trio of Chicho Arango, Andrés Gómez and Diego Luna is on fire, as is Portland’s trio of Evander, Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez. I’m not sure what the over/under is but my gut tells me it’s not high enough.

LAFC vs. Columbus Crew

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 50/50

Just a casual MLS Cup rematch with MLS After Dark sensibilities and a dash of Supporters’ Shield race six-pointerism. It’s about as big as a game can get in July. And every team with a vested interest in the Supporters’ Shield race will be paying very, very close attention. This is the kind of game that could make the difference for multiple teams when all is said and done. We’ll talk more about it tomorrow, but this is must-watch stuff.

Unless…

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 15/50

DAILY KICKOFF GAME OF THE YEAR (OF THE WEEK) AWARD

UNLESS OF COURSE YOU’RE BUSY PAYING ATTENTION TO THE DAILY KICKOFF GAME OF THE YEAR (OF THE WEEK) BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SUPPORTERS’ SHIELD STANDINGS.*