Gio Reyna to Atlanta United: USMNT star would be "centerpiece" signing

They have two open Designated Player spots after selling midfielder Thiago Almada (to Brazil’s Botafogo) and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (to Mexico’s Cruz Azul) for reportedly over $30 million combined. That sum might soon increase, as left back Caleb Wiley is linked to Premier League side Chelsea for reportedly $10-plus million.

With Atlanta’s coffers full and high-end talent needed, MLS Season Pass analyst Sacha Kljestan thinks they should bring one of the biggest US men’s national team stars back stateside: Gio Reyna.

Playmaker

The vision, according to Kljestan? The former New York City FC academy star gets acquired from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and slots into Almada’s vacant No. 10 role.

“We saw him not getting minutes at Dortmund, then going on loan to Nottingham Forest, didn't really get enough minutes there,” Kljestan said on This is MLS. “This way he plays week in, week out for two years straight, shows how good he is in MLS and makes a transfer back to Europe at 23 years old, after the 2026 World Cup. I think it's a no-brainer.