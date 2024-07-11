Luca Orellano: FC Cincinnati's new star proves seamless fit

Any time a new player arrives in MLS, an adaptation period is expected. Players often struggle to adjust, whether it’s because of travel, playing style or simply learning life off the field.

“It’s a league where I wanted to play,” he told MLSsoccer.com this week. “Since I started watching the league several years ago, I liked the way the game is played. It’s a league that really attracted me with the way I play, and once the chance arose, I didn’t think twice about coming here.”

Big shoes to fill

In addition to an adaptation period, there often is added pressure when a new arrival is expected to replace someone who thrived. That was the case with Álvaro Barreal, a 2023 MLS All-Star who shined alongside Acosta as Cincy won the 2023 Supporters’ Shield. Argentina monitored Barreal’s performances for a potential call-up to the defending World Cup champions.

Flash back several months and Barreal was loaned to Brazilian side Cruzeiro. Step in Orellano, a ready-made replacement who’s eager to learn, happy to shift around on the field and thrilled to be playing in MLS.

“In the recruitment process, part of the conversation was if he was willing to play a different role, in a different position. He was open to that,” FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said Thursday. “From there, once he was in the building you could just see a player that was open to new ideas: learning, listening and then asking questions.

“He’s been open-minded, and that as a starting point helps a player with that level of talent to step into a new role and have success.”

The talent was plain to see on video. There were also several case studies of players who came out of the Vélez Sarsfield academy working out in MLS. For one, Barreal developed at the Buenos Aires-based club, which Orellano puts on the same level as Boca Juniors and River Plate when it comes to producing top talent. So, too, did Thiago Almada, the Atlanta United standout who recently moved to Eagle Football Group on an MLS-record deal.

But just because others succeeded didn’t mean the transition to MLS or life in the United States would come easy. Orellano said he was surprised “in a good way” by the intensity of MLS matches and credited his teammates for smoothing the adaptation process.