Luca Orellano: FC Cincinnati's new star proves seamless fit

Any time a new player arrives in MLS, an adaptation period is expected. Players often struggle to adjust, whether it’s because of travel, playing style or simply learning life off the field.
Luca Orellano showed up ready, starting 20 of FC Cincinnati’s first 22 matches this season and helping them earn first place in the Supporters’ Shield race before Saturday’s showdown with Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). The Argentine wingback, who has 11 goal contributions (5g/6a), even made the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target roster as a coach’s selection.
It turns out Orellano long envisioned playing in MLS, consulting with now-teammate Luciano Acosta before agreeing on a loan move from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.
“It’s a league where I wanted to play,” he told MLSsoccer.com this week. “Since I started watching the league several years ago, I liked the way the game is played. It’s a league that really attracted me with the way I play, and once the chance arose, I didn’t think twice about coming here.”
Big shoes to fill
In addition to an adaptation period, there often is added pressure when a new arrival is expected to replace someone who thrived. That was the case with Álvaro Barreal, a 2023 MLS All-Star who shined alongside Acosta as Cincy won the 2023 Supporters’ Shield. Argentina monitored Barreal’s performances for a potential call-up to the defending World Cup champions.
Flash back several months and Barreal was loaned to Brazilian side Cruzeiro. Step in Orellano, a ready-made replacement who’s eager to learn, happy to shift around on the field and thrilled to be playing in MLS.
“In the recruitment process, part of the conversation was if he was willing to play a different role, in a different position. He was open to that,” FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said Thursday. “From there, once he was in the building you could just see a player that was open to new ideas: learning, listening and then asking questions.
“He’s been open-minded, and that as a starting point helps a player with that level of talent to step into a new role and have success.”
The talent was plain to see on video. There were also several case studies of players who came out of the Vélez Sarsfield academy working out in MLS. For one, Barreal developed at the Buenos Aires-based club, which Orellano puts on the same level as Boca Juniors and River Plate when it comes to producing top talent. So, too, did Thiago Almada, the Atlanta United standout who recently moved to Eagle Football Group on an MLS-record deal.
But just because others succeeded didn’t mean the transition to MLS or life in the United States would come easy. Orellano said he was surprised “in a good way” by the intensity of MLS matches and credited his teammates for smoothing the adaptation process.
“It’s hard to go into a new environment and have production right away, but Luca came in and has been doing a job as the left wingback,” Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano said. “I think his attitude and his willingness to go out there and do the work for us helps the team in a big way and he’s been a big part of our success this year.”
Versatile threat
Orellano gives Cincinnati another creative player that teams must account for in addition to reigning MVP Acosta, and he’s also happy to take on a defender in a one-on-one situation – or sometimes try his luck against two defenders in tight spaces. He’s open to getting back to helping the defensive effort even after spending his entire career prior as an outright winger or sometimes as a No. 10.
In addition to all those qualities, there’s also this: He scores jaw-dropping goals. Last year, Barreal earned a Puskas nomination for his US Open Cup screamer, and Orellano will have a case after scoring one of the best goals of the year – a heat-guided missile from midfield at the hour mark of a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Union.
“Honestly, the goal is incredible,” he said with a chuckle. “In that match, Lucho told me the goalkeeper was coming forward and he’d seen in past matches that he came off his line. I’d seen that he wasn’t so close to the goal and just when I got the ball, I didn’t think about it, I felt comfortable and kicked it. Luckily, that goal came off.”
Expecting more goals from the midfield line may be a bit unrealistic, but Noonan has enjoyed what he’s gotten from Orellano when he’s moved farther upfield in attack. His starting position in last weekend’s 6-1 victory over Inter Miami was playing as an attacker on the right side, working with DeAndre Yedlin behind him.
“I do think we’re starting to have conversations now where, very similar to Lucho, you’re starting to build more of your game plan around getting this guy in a certain position to help us win games because he’s been so effective in the attack,” Noonan said. “That’s changed a little bit in recent weeks. We know how impactful he’s been on that right side, and we’ll continue to look at those different areas of the field for him.”
Orellano says he is fine lining up as a left wingback or as the right winger or anywhere in between. He doesn’t care as long as he’s pushing FC Cincinnati closer to the goal of winning MLS Cup presented by Audi and defending the Supporters’ Shield.
“The goal is to be champion. That’s what we want without a doubt, and I think we’re prepared to do it,” he said. “Individually, it’s about helping the team the most I can, if it’s goals, assists or defending when I’m playing as a fullback or wingback. It’s just helping the team however I can.”
With less than a year in the country, Orellano's adaptation not only to the role he first was asked to perform but his growth into a polyfunctional player is impressive. But he’s where he wants to be: in MLS, doing whatever he’s asked to ensure Cincinnati are competing for titles.