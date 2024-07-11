Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda signs contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Charlotte FC have signed defender Adilson Malanda to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.
The Frenchman, 22, originally joined Charlotte from Rodez AF in France’s Ligue 2. He’s tallied 1g/2a in 55 appearances (all starts).
"Extending Adilson’s contract was a key priority for our summer business, and we’re delighted for Adi to continue his development in Charlotte," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.
"Since arriving in the summer of 2022, his quick progression from a young player with potential to key leader of our defense is a prime example of one of the development pathways we have created at this club. He is undoubtedly destined for a great career ahead."
Malanda is Charlotte’s third player aged 23 or younger to sign a new contract this season following center back partner Andrew Privett and winger Kerwin Vargas.
With that core, head coach Dean Smith’s side is sixth in the Eastern Conference and on pace for a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
"I’m very happy to sign a new contract with Charlotte FC," said Malanda. "This is a club that is perfect for my development as a professional footballer and it’s the right place for me right now in my career. I’m excited to continue on this season as we push for playoff qualification."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant