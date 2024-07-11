Bouanga vs. Cucho: Who will decide MLS Cup rematch?

“But you're really going to ask me to not take Denis Bouanga in the moment right now? That's going to be very difficult not to do. To answer that question, I think I'm taking Denis Bouanga because I'm starting to see a next-level progression from him where teams may sit in, but he's now finding ways to break that down. Major League Soccer's extremely to have those two players in this league.”

“Cucho Hernández is arguably, in my opinion, the best No. 9 in this league,” Twellman said from the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. “That's a position I played, but he plays it at a completely different level. He's all-around relentless, he goes about his business the right way. I think he makes the players around him better.

Clash of heavyweights

Bouanga has helped fuel LAFC’s 10-game unbeaten run, tallying 14 goals and nine assists (in 22 matches) as they’ve reached the Western Conference summit. Cucho has 11 goals and seven assists (in 15 matches) as Columbus have won eight of their last nine matches, rebounding from losing the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

The stars' electric form comes eight months after Columbus won MLS Cup, 2-1. Cucho was named MVP of the championship match at Lower.com Field, and Bouanga scored a late consolation goal.

Might this game be both a rematch of last year’s final, as well as a preview of this year’s final?

“It wouldn't surprise me, but I think we're downplaying how strong the Eastern Conference really is,” Twellman said. “As good as Columbus is, Cincinnati's going to be really looking at how the last season ended. They're going to want to get after it. I think Miami's going to have something to say when it's all said and done. I do think LAFC's the frontrunner in the Western Conference – you'd have a difficult time convincing me otherwise. But I could go about four different ways in the Eastern Conference.