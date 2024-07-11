Diego Luna snub from Olympics "really hard to understand"

This past week, Luna was named MLS Player of the Matchday after producing 1g/3a in a 5-2 rout of Atlanta United . Before that performance, reports emerged of Luna not making the Olympic roster.

"His reaction almost proves why he should have been on the team," said MLS Season Pass analyst Calen Carr. "That's what I love about this guy is his character and his personality. In a big tournament, that's a piece you want to bring. You want somebody to come in and change a game off the bench. I love the fact that he reacted, took that chip on his shoulder."