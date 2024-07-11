Diego Luna snub from Olympics "really hard to understand"

Diego Luna has been sensational for Real Salt Lake in 2024, emerging as arguably the top young player in Major League Soccer.
However, the dynamic midfielder isn't on the United States' 18-player roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Additionally, Luna opted against being one of four alternates for the tournament held in France.
Suffice it to say MLS Season Pass analyst Bradley Wright-Phillips disagrees with head coach Marko Mitrović's decision.
"To me, it's wild," Wright-Phillips said on This is MLS. " … How he's not in the squad, I don't understand. It may be something personal, because who's playing better than him right now in this country at his age in that position? There's no one. I feel like Diego Luna should have been on that plane."
Luna has the third-most assists in MLS (12) and scored five times. He's perfectly complemented Golden Boot leader Cristian Arango, helping RSL sit tied atop the Western Conference standings with 43 points.
This past week, Luna was named MLS Player of the Matchday after producing 1g/3a in a 5-2 rout of Atlanta United. Before that performance, reports emerged of Luna not making the Olympic roster.
"His reaction almost proves why he should have been on the team," said MLS Season Pass analyst Calen Carr. "That's what I love about this guy is his character and his personality. In a big tournament, that's a piece you want to bring. You want somebody to come in and change a game off the bench. I love the fact that he reacted, took that chip on his shoulder."
Carr added: "He's such an immense talent. It's really hard to understand how he's not on that plane."
Now, according to MLS Season Pass analyst Sacha Kljestan, it's all about Luna continuing to rise above the noise.
"I'm really excited to watch him grow as a player," Kljestan said. "I hope that this is not a defining moment in his career, but a little bit of a roadblock. I want to see what he can do over the next two years."
Based on history, Wright-Phillips is confident Luna will only respond positively.
"We saw him come to life at the U-20 World Cup," Wright-Phillips said. "He was unbelievable in that. That was where he got his chance and carried on playing for Salt Lake. He hasn't looked back. It's just so strange to me."