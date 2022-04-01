Your complete guide for MLS Week 5's Saturday bonanza

The international break is over and apparently the US men’s soccer team gets to be in a tournament next November. I dunno, I’ve just been waiting for MLS to come back. Thankfully, it’s back in full with a 13-game slate Saturday and a chaser on Sunday afternoon. Even more thankfully, The Plusometer is here to help you make the most of your MLS-watching weekend.

For those who don't know: The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on ESPN+, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "NARRATIVE," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. 50 is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

As always, all MLS games are worth watching. Some are just worth watching more.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal – Sat., 4:00 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 29/50

The biggest compliment I can give FC Cincinnati right now is that I’m at the point where I’m unironically considering putting their games in Tier Two now. They didn’t quite make it this time, but maybe I’ll regret that. Brandon Vazquez is worth the price of admission right now and almost every CF Montréal game gives you a chance to watch Romell Quioto, Djordje Mihailovic and now Ismael Kone put on a show.

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United – Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 27/50

It’s hard to tell so far if this Atlanta United team is actually entertaining or just successfully overachieving the later a game gets, but they’ve found a stoppage-time winner and a stoppage-time equalizer their last two times out. As fun as that is and as bonkers as Mercedes-Benz Stadium went after Brooks Lennon’s free kick a couple of weekends ago, Atlanta fans would probably rather the team come out and put on a wire-to-wire show. They’ll be healthier than they’ve been all season heading to D.C. United and we may get a taste of what this attack can look like when it’s at full strength.