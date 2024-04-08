Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Red Bulls, Whitecaps make Matchday 8 statements

Jonathan Sigal

The New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps FC reached first place in their respective conferences during Matchday 8, statement performances that are rewarded in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

24MLS_TOTM_MD8_4x5

Sandro Schwarz's Red Bulls won 2-1 at FC Cincinnati to reach the Eastern Conference summit, led by Dante Vanzeir's league-leading sixth assist and his first goal of the year.

Meanwhile, all Western Conference teams are now chasing Vancouver after a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC – with midfielder Alessandro Schöpf (0g/1a) and center back Ranko Veselinović (1g/0a) helping dictate the Canadian rivalry. 

Seattle Sounders FC zoomed to a 5-0 rout of road-weary CF Montréal, with striker Raúl Ruidíaz (2g/1a) and fullback Alex Roldan (1g/0a) helping pace the club's first win of 2024. 

Sporting Kansas City striker Willy Agada scored twice in a 3-3 draw vs. the Portland Timbers, and LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman's early goal set the tone in a 2-1 El Tráfico win over the LA Galaxy.

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri's 1g/1a night inspired a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC, and Austin FC midfielder Sebastián Driussi's brace sealed a wild 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes – including a 101st-minute volleyed winner. 

David Ruiz (0g/1a) bounced back from a red card in Concacaf Champions Cup midweek action, helping heavily-rotated Inter Miami CF earn a 2-2 draw vs. the Colorado Rapids. Lastly, FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made seven saves in a 0-0 draw at St. Louis CITY SC.

24MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_4x5_MD8

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Maarten Paes (DAL) - David Ruiz (MIA), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Alex Roldan (SEA) - Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Sebastián Driussi (ATX), Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI), Alessandro Schöpf (VAN) - Dante Vanzeir (RBNY), Willy Agada (SKC), Raúl Ruidíaz (SEA)

Coach: Sandro Schwarz (RBNY)

Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Sean Nealis (RBNY), Aidan Morris (CLB), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Carles Gil (NE), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Lionel Messi (MIA), Felipe Mora (POR)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

El Tráfico dogfight: LAFC find "required level" to end LA Galaxy's unbeaten start
Seattle Sounders "looked more like us" in rout of CF Montréal
Lionel Messi scores golazo on Inter Miami return: "He felt comfortable"
Austin FC "catalyst": Sebastián Driussi's golazo seals stoppage-time win
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Maarten Paes David Ruiz Ranko Veselinovic Alex Roldan Timothy Tillman Sebastián Driussi Xherdan Shaqiri Alessandro Schöpf Dante Vanzeir William Agada Raul Ruidiaz

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: Mihailovic, Pec lead big Matchday 7 victories
Team of the Matchday: LAFC, Philadelphia Union & New York Red Bulls take flight
Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew, Inter Miami lead Matchday 5's best
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders' Raúl Ruidíaz named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders' Raúl Ruidíaz named Player of the Matchday
Team of the Matchday: Red Bulls, Whitecaps make Matchday 8 statements
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Red Bulls, Whitecaps make Matchday 8 statements
Generation adidas Cup: Philadelphia Union's Rocio, FC Cincinnati's Chirila highlight awards 

Generation adidas Cup: Philadelphia Union's Rocio, FC Cincinnati's Chirila highlight awards 
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 8
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 8
CF Monterrey vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

CF Monterrey vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 8: Raúl Ruidíaz
0:50

Player of the Matchday 8: Raúl Ruidíaz
Top-end golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:05

Top-end golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Philadelphia Union vs. LA Galaxy | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17 Championship Final
1:29

Philadelphia Union vs. LA Galaxy | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17 Championship Final
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 8 in MLS!
24:12

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 8 in MLS!
More Video