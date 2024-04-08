Team of the Matchday: Red Bulls, Whitecaps make Matchday 8 statements

The New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps FC reached first place in their respective conferences during Matchday 8, statement performances that are rewarded in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Sandro Schwarz's Red Bulls won 2-1 at FC Cincinnati to reach the Eastern Conference summit, led by Dante Vanzeir's league-leading sixth assist and his first goal of the year.
Meanwhile, all Western Conference teams are now chasing Vancouver after a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC – with midfielder Alessandro Schöpf (0g/1a) and center back Ranko Veselinović (1g/0a) helping dictate the Canadian rivalry.
Seattle Sounders FC zoomed to a 5-0 rout of road-weary CF Montréal, with striker Raúl Ruidíaz (2g/1a) and fullback Alex Roldan (1g/0a) helping pace the club's first win of 2024.
Sporting Kansas City striker Willy Agada scored twice in a 3-3 draw vs. the Portland Timbers, and LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman's early goal set the tone in a 2-1 El Tráfico win over the LA Galaxy.
Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri's 1g/1a night inspired a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC, and Austin FC midfielder Sebastián Driussi's brace sealed a wild 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes – including a 101st-minute volleyed winner.
David Ruiz (0g/1a) bounced back from a red card in Concacaf Champions Cup midweek action, helping heavily-rotated Inter Miami CF earn a 2-2 draw vs. the Colorado Rapids. Lastly, FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made seven saves in a 0-0 draw at St. Louis CITY SC.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Maarten Paes (DAL) - David Ruiz (MIA), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Alex Roldan (SEA) - Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Sebastián Driussi (ATX), Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI), Alessandro Schöpf (VAN) - Dante Vanzeir (RBNY), Willy Agada (SKC), Raúl Ruidíaz (SEA)
Coach: Sandro Schwarz (RBNY)
Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Sean Nealis (RBNY), Aidan Morris (CLB), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Carles Gil (NE), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Lionel Messi (MIA), Felipe Mora (POR)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.