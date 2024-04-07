El Tráfico dogfight: LAFC find "required level" to end LA Galaxy's unbeaten start

“You know, these games, you don't play them, you win them,” said LAFC center back Jesús Murillo in Spanish afterwards. “It was one of those games where you have to be 150% committed, to give that extra to win. We played at the required level.”

They did so in the most economical way possible, snatching an early lead via Timothy Tillman ’s 4th-minute opener, responding to Julián Aude ’s equalizer with a contentious Denis Bouanga penalty kick and riding out plenty of Galaxy possession en route to a 2-1 victory at BMO Stadium that deals the visitors their first loss of the season.

Hosting an LA Galaxy side who entered Matchday 8 atop the overall MLS table, the Black & Gold dispensed with the glitz to claim bragging rights in 2024’s first edition of the cross-Los Angeles showdown.

“I think their formation doesn't allow for that to happen organically or very easily. But it gives them advantages with the ball. So that's up to Greg [Vanney], who's done a great job so far this year with the group. So that's up to him to decide that, but certainly things with our speedy wingers and with Mati playing the 9, we have the tools to break that down.”

“Teams that are stronger in possession will always have to defend counters. And I think the best way to do that is to counter-pressure, so when you lose the ball, try to immediately apply pressure to win the ball back and to avoid counterattacks,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo.

It was a rather different story this time around, as the winners rode two set-piece tallies and rugged defending. Readily conceding 60% of ball possession to the Gs, LAFC mostly sat deep and dared their adversaries to break down their compact shape, while always posing their usual danger in swift transitions via Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz and Cristian Olivera .

This rivalry has rightfully inspired massive hype since LAFC took the field in 2018, mostly for very Hollywood reasons: wild drama, big names like Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and most of all, goals galore – an average of 4.3 per game in its first 21 renditions across all competitions.

New complexion

The hosts blocked eight shots, committed 20 fouls and soaked up four yellow cards to stymie the Gs’ talented attack as the 3252 supporters’ section hooted their approval in the typical tribal fashion of this fixture.

“I think for both of us, that we consider [ourselves] warriors and we like these kind of games,” said LAFC fullback Sergi Palencia with relish as he sat next to Murillo in the postgame press conference, fielding questions in two languages. “We try always to perform better than ever in those games. We feel the crowd very, very present. We love that game – blocking every shot, giving tackles to good players. We always want to face the good players, to challenge ourselves, and today we did. We were successful, so it’s the best night for our defenders.”

Notably, seven of those LAFC fouls were inflicted on playmaker Riqui Puig, and five on lively winger Joseph Paintsil.

Palencia noted much of their preparation on the training ground had been spent immersed in scouting the tendencies of LA’s creative threats, while also sifting through the wreckage of last week’s 3-2 comeback loss to the Colorado Rapids, learning lessons and doling out painful, occasionally “angry” doses of accountability.

“This was different from last week in Colorado, [where] too many fouls got us into trouble. We felt comfortable with set pieces today,” said Cherundolo. “So fouls sometimes aren't the worst thing. I would much prefer a foul than letting Riqui Puig walk the ball through midfield. And I’m not saying we’re targeting anybody by any means, but being physical against the Galaxy and teams like them is very important.